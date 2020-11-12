PVC Compound Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027|Leading Competitors- Création Agence B-WONDER, Vinacompound Co. Ltd., Aurora Plastics LLC, Yangzhou Kaier Chemical Co

Market Insights



PVC compound market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 129,601.63 million by 2027. Increasing usage of liners in temperature sensitive drugs which requires innovative packaging is driving factor for the market growth.

The major players covered in the report are Création Agence B-WONDER, Vinacompound Co. Ltd., Aurora Plastics LLC, Yangzhou Kaier Chemical Co., Ltd., Wofoo Plastics Limited, zhonglianChemicals, Dörken GmbH & Co. KG, Shenzhen Hengfangda Polymer Material Technology Co., Ltd., Westlake Chemical Corporation, Rainmaker Polymers LLC, Orbia, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Teknor Apex, INEOS, MESGO SpA, OTECH CORPORATION, GEON Performance Solutions, AMERICHEM, Ercros S.A, ANWIL S.A., Tekni-Plex, Roscom Inc., Showa Kasei Kogyo Co., Ltd., RTP Company, Manner Polymers, Crown General, PCW GmbH, Çermikler, The Hexpol group of companies, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION , RIKEN TECHNOS CORP, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global PVC Compound Market Scope and Segments

PVC compound market is segmented on the basis product type, type, compound, manufacturing process, raw material and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into rigid product and flexible product. Rigid products are dominating the PVC compound market due to more demand of rigid products in healthcare and building and construction industry

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into non-plasticized and plasticized. In this segment non-plasticized products are dominating the global PVC compound market due to its properties such as toughness and rigidity which are used in products for different application.

On the basis of compound, the market is segmented into dry PVC compound and wet PVC compound. Dry PVC compound is dominating the global PVC compound market as dry PVC powder and pellets are used in the manufacturing of automotive spare parts.

On the basis of manufacturing process, the market is segmented into injection molding, extrusion and others. In this segment injection molding is dominating the PVC compound market due to availability of skilled labour in various manufacturing facility for the production of PVC compound for different products.

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global PVC Compound Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope PVC Compound market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of PVC Compound Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Geotextile Tube

Chapter 4: Presenting PVC Compound Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of PVC Compound market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

