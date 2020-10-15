Pyelonephritis Market Update 2020 | Why Industry May Witness Substantial Growth In Years to Come

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Pyelonephritis’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Achaogen Inc. (United States),AstraZeneca Plc (United Kingdom),Meiji Seika Pharma Co Ltd (Japan),Merck & Co Inc. (United States),MerLion Pharmaceuticals Pte Ltd. (Singapore),The Medicines Company (United States),Zavante Therapeutics Inc. (United States),TEVA Pharmaceutical Industries LTD (Israel),Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. (China),Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

What isPyelonephritis Market?

Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection (UTI) that affects one or both kidneys. Pyelonephritis is caused by a bacterium or virus infecting the kidneys. Though many bacteria and viruses can cause pyelonephritis. Bacteria and viruses can move to the kidneys from the bladder or can be carried through the bloodstream from other parts of the body. People most at risk for pyelonephritis are those who have a bladder infection and those with a structural, or anatomic, problem in the urinary tract.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Finafloxacin, Fosfomycin Tromethamine, Nacubactam, Plazomicin Sulfate), Application (Hospitals, Clinics), Treatement (Antibiotics, Hospital Admission, Surgery)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increase demand for treatment of pyelonephritis

Growth Drivers

Growing kidney related diseases (such as kidney stones and bladder conditions)

Challenges that Market May Face:

Lack of awareness about the treatment for pyelonephritis

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions across the globe to avail competitive advantage through combined collaborations.

