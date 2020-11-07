Python snake hides in Ford Mustang Motor – World

You already know rat or bird nests in car engines, but facing a python is not for the faintest of hearts!

About a week ago a mechanic at a workshop in Dania Beach, South Florida, got a shock when he opened the hood of the Ford Mustang he was about to fix.

A three-meter-long Burmese python was hiding in the engine compartment.

Instead of killing them, the mechanic called the Wildlife Conservation Commission to resolve the situation.

And despite some efforts, the environmental technicians managed to save it without causing injury.

Burmese pythons, which are common in Florida, are already a serious environmental problem in that state as they have no direct predator.

The engine of the Ford Mustang that was not a Shelby Cobra is that it is not known if it suffered damage caused by the reptile.

