Quilombola leader targeted home in PA: “You

Sandra Amorim’s house, Sítio São João’s quilombola leadership in Barcarena (PA), was the target of three gun shots last Thursday (29).

The Quilombola, which is also a member of the Movement for Popular Sovereignty in Mining (MAM), was not at home at the time of the attack and was informed by neighbors.

Sandra registered a police report at the Vila dos Cabanos district police station on the same day as the incident. The house still has bullet marks on the walls and also on the political posters on the walls. She is a candidate for a council position in the Barcarena community.

Samuel Amorim, Sandra’s son and also a MAM activist, says he and his mother were surprised by the situation.

“We were in Barcarena at a party convention, then the neighbor called and asked if we were home, and I said no. Then we asked why and he said ‘they shot you in the house’. When we got home with the police, we saw that they shot the wall and shot their ‘candidates’, “she told Brasil de Fato.

“She’s going against the mining industry, against these big business people, against big capital. If she ever raises her voice to speak, we’ll play with the big guys,” added Samuel.

Sandra Amorim in the photo is wearing the MAM shirt. / Sandra Amorim / Personal archive

On Friday (30) the MAM published a notice of the rejection of the attack, according to which the struggle of the traditional peoples in Barcarena is directed against the hegemony of the oppressive and slave-owning economic power and that the militants are represented daily in the face of social inequalities and injustices in the region the “great capital” persecuted and threatened.

“We know this is not an isolated fact, but rather it is linked to a process of promoting conservatism and exacerbating conflict in mining areas in Brazil and throughout Latin America. Given the threat and attack on the Companion, MAM rejects any attempt to silence the people who rise up against the order of mineral capital and its defenders, ”the note reads.

