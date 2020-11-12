Radio Access Network Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2026

The growth graph of radio access network market has been observing a consistent surge since recent times, given that this technology has been meeting the ever-increasing connectivity demand worldwide. As stakeholders vie to be strong proponents of radio access network industry share, focus on radio access component to enhance throughput, spectral efficiency, capacity, device density and power consumption has increased in recent years.

Driven by robustly growing demand for fast and responsive connectivity, manufacturers are pushing their limits to acknowledge the International Mobile Telecommunication vision for 2020 (IMT-2020).

Soaring traction for 5G RAN has bolstered radio access network market trend as implementation of 5G RAN will potentially enable transparent connectivity for a new generation of information-driven industries and users. At the time when 5G networks are leveraging the delivery of exceptional services to the conventional mobile subscriber, several previously unconnected industries are incubating ideas which are likely to transform mobile telecommunication’s role.

Replete with rapid urbanization and high penetration of cellular networks, the world is increasingly preparing itself for an expansive deployment of 5G cellular network. The current cellular network infrastructures are facing umpteen challenges owing to poor network coverage.

The growing connection challenges call for the development of femtocells which are expected to augment the indoor cellular coverage in the overpopulated regions. These cells enable the service providers to offer its customers an improved indoor connectivity across small working areas.

Estimates claim that the femtocell segment accounted over 50 per cent of the global radio access network market share in 2018 and is probable to grow at a commendable pace over the forecast period

Altran Technologies, Juniper Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc., HP Enterprises, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Networks, ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., NetScout, Wipro Limited, Radisys Corporation (Reliance Jio), AT&T Inc., Corning Incorporated (SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc), CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Altiostar Networks, Inc., Fujitsu, and Intel Corporation

Notably, Asia-Pacific would be one of the rapidly evolving regions in the Radio Access Network Market with an anticipated growth rate of approximately 8 per cent through 2025.

The emergence and high penetration of 5G cellular networks across the region, chiefly led by India and China, will act as a primary driver for the regional RAN industry growth. According to credible sources, India has securely held a prominent position in the global market on the grounds of sales of more than 40 million smartphones during the third quarter of 2017.

Evidently, several industry majors are building up alliance with other technology companies to advance the innovative radio access solutions. A major breakthrough in this is the partnership between Rakuten and Intel to analyze a complete virtualized RAN solution.

With the 5G network currently witnessing myriad investments for its global commercialization, the worldwide radio access network industry size is forecast to record an outstanding remuneration of USD 15 billion by 2025.

