Radioimmunoassay Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth Driver, Regional Study and Forecasts to 2025

In its latest report on Radioimmunoassay Market provides a concise analysis on the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, that in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Radioimmunoassay Market is valued around USD 398.19 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 496.92 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. Increased prevalence of cancer & infectious disease and increase in research activities are the key drivers for Global Radioimmunoassay Market.

Scope of the Radioimmunoassay Market Report:

Radioimmunoassay market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about radioimmunoassay market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which support the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type, application type and end user.

Radioimmunoassay is a medical diagnostic procedure used for the quantification of specific antigens and antibody. It is a very sensitive procedure which can also be used for the quantification of very small amount of biological substance. Radioimmunoassay is used for the early detection of cancer and various other diseases. It is also used for research purposes and in pharmaceutical industry for testing of drugs.

There are various factors driving the growth of the radioimmunoassay market, one of the major factors driving the growth of the market is increase in the prevalence of cancer and infectious disease coupled with increased demand of automated procedure to error free results. Furthermore, Increase in various technological advancements for better diagnosis is expected to fuel the growth of radioimmunoassay market over the forecast period. Moreover, increased use of in the research laboratories pharmaceutical industries, contract research organizations and others is also expected to support the growth of radioimmunoassay market. However, high cost of equipment and dealing with radioactive materials are expected inhibit the growth of radioimmunoassay market over the forecast period.

Global radioimmunoassay market report covers prominent players like Beckman Coulter, Inc., Berthold Technologies GmbH, IBL Internationa, DRG International, Inc., MP Biomedicals, LLC, PerkinElmer, Inc, Cisbi, Euro Diagnostica AB, DIAsource ImmunoAssays, DiaSorin S.p.A., EMD Millipore, Izotop and others.

Market Segmentation –

By Product Type

Kits and Reagents

Analyzers

By Application

Scientific Research

Medical Diagnosis

By End-User

Academic Research Institute

Contract Research Organizations

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

By Region

North America U.S Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Market Key Players

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Berthold Technologies GmbH

Berthold Technologies GmbH

IBL Internationa

DRG International, Inc.

MP Biomedicals, LLC

PerkinElmer, Inc

Cisbi

Euro Diagnostica AB

DIAsource ImmunoAssays

DiaSorin S.p.A.

