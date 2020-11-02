Radiotherapy Market 2020-2027 Business Growth Statistics || Leading Players – Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Elekta AB, and Accuray, Inc., CIVCO Medical Solutions, Brainlab AG, C. R. Bard

This Radiotherapy Market research report is a great store to acquire current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry for the precise forecast period. This market report also provides information about the brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour for the industry. It also assesses the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. It saves precious time as well as puts in credibility to the work that is performed to grow business.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Radiotherapy Market

Radiotherapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8.00 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.15% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing prevalence of cancer diseases will help in driving the growth of the radiotherapy market.

The major players covered in the radiotherapy market report are Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Elekta AB, and Accuray, Inc., CIVCO Medical Solutions, Brainlab AG, C. R. Bard, Inc., IsoRay Medical, Inc., Nordion, Inc., RaySearch Laboratories AB, PRECISIS AG, Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Technicas Radiofiscas S.L., Hitachi, Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., ProNova Solutions, LLC, and ProTom International, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Increasing ageing population across the world, unhealthy lifestyle along with the mergers and acquisition of business expansion is likely to accelerate the growth of the radiotherapy market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing medical tourism in Asia and emerging market globally will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the radiotherapy market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High cost of radiotherapy and regulatory scenario is likely to hamper the growth of the radiotherapy market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This radiotherapy market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on radiotherapy market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Radiotherapy Market Scope and Market Size

Radiotherapy market is segmented on the basis of therapy, product type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on therapy, the radiotherapy market is segmented into linear accelerators, beam radiotherapy, brachytherapy and systemic radiotherapy. The linear accelerators is further sub segmented into conventional LINAC, stereotactic advanced electron/cobalt-60 LINAC, particle therapy systems and conventional cobalt-60 teletherapy units. Beam radiotherapy is further sub segmented into seeds, applicators and afterloaders. The systemic radiotherapy is further sub segmented into iobenguane-131, samarium-153, rhenium-186 and other.

On the basis of product type, the radiotherapy market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy, internal radiotherapy products, radiotherapy softwares and systemic radiotherapy.

Based on application, the radiotherapy market is segmented into prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, spine cancer, liver cancer, brain cancer and others.

The end user in radiotherapy market is segmented into hospitals and independent radiotherapy centers.

Radiotherapy Market Country Level Analysis

Radiotherapy market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, therapy, product type, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the radiotherapy market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the radiotherapy market due to growing research and development programs engaged in improving the existing radiation therapy techniques such as integration of image guided and intensity modulated radiotherapy combined with hormone treatment to reduce remission percentages, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to presence of unmet medical need and growing number of cancer incidences.

The country section of the radiotherapy market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Radiotherapy market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for Radiotherapy market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the radiotherapy market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis

Radiotherapy market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to radiotherapy market.

