World

Raid Shot injures two rivals at Amadora train station – Portugal

Photo of il ilNovember 5, 2020

It was a planned blow to the detail. Four armed men drove in two cars from Queluz (Sintra) to Amadora train station, where they fired at a group of rivals who were there. The attack (military indication of a rapid incursion into enemy territory) left at least two wounded on Tuesday evening who, true to the ‘code’ of the Sintra Line gangs, did not report …

To read all CM Exclusives on November 5th, 2020, enter your mobile phone number and click OK. View the MBway application on your mobile phone and accept the transaction

Photo of il ilNovember 5, 2020
Photo of il

il

Back to top button