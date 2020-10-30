Railway Aftermarket drivers of growth analyzed in a new research report

Metro rail extension projects to foster railway aftermarket growth through 2026

Rail operators are highly focusing on preventive and corrective maintenance methods & periodic system overhauling, which will spur railway aftermarket growth. Railway track breakdowns and malfunctions create inconvenience for commuters and generate huge financial losses. Rising adoption of advanced knowhows for maintenance of technical systems is likely to drive railway aftermarket demand. Railway systems are adopting automation and real-time monitoring techniques to deliver information regarding rail tracks. Also, electrification in railways is expected to generate several growth opportunities for development and installation of traction systems.

A research study conducted by Global Market Insights, Inc., predicts that railway aftermarket size will touch the $131 billion mark by 2026.

Amplifying inclination of rail operators towards the utilization of innovative methods to maintain technical systems will escalate railway aftermarket share. Railway systems face massive financial losses due to malfunctioning and breakdown of tracks. Thus, rail operators are focusing on automation and real-time monitoring to predict future maintenance decisions and reduce financial losses. For example, the European Union invested in the OPTIRAIL project built on AI and computational intelligence technologies, which provides implications and cost for repairing rail geometrical conditions and new installations.

Metro rail extension projects are emphasizing on the introduction of new core rail systems and metro trains, which will create substantial growth opportunities for railway aftermarket. For example, in November 2019, the government of New South Wales (NSW) awarded a contract worth $1.3 billion to Northwest Rapid Transit (NRT) consortium for the extension of Sydney Metro rail project in Australia. The amount was allocated for the operation and maintenance of North West and City and Southwest lines by 2034.

Adoption of novel technologies, such as advanced analytics solutions and big data among component/third party suppliers is on the rise for development of product portfolios. For example, in March 2017, Knorr-Bremse Group implemented OpenText Analytics to support intelligent fleet management and condition-based maintenance. These services facilitate detection of potential failures in initial stage. Deployment of advanced analytics was targeted to leverage condition-based maintenance for enhancing maintenance efficiency. Third-party/component suppliers will account for almost 20% share in the total railway aftermarket size by 2026.

Elaborating on the regional contribution, Latin America is experiencing heavy demand for advanced rail infrastructure owing to the rising preference for freight transportation and growing rail passenger base. In Jan-Feb 2018, Mexican rail freight traffic accounted for around 20.9 million tons, depicting an upsurge of 7% from 2017. Expansion of rail lines and overhauling projects in LATAM will considerably push the demand for repair and replacement parts in the region. Latin America railway aftermarket is anticipated to accrue almost $7 billion in revenue by 2026.

Railway aftermarket component suppliers are looking forward to gaining new business opportunities by integration of digital solutions. Railway aftermarket companies are enhancing their expertise to develop innovative data-driven maintenance services. They are also investing heavy amounts in research & development activities to gain an edge over the market, which will significantly push railway aftermarket growth.