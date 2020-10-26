Rat Model Market : Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report to 2025

U.S. rat model market is slated to record a CAGR of over 8% through 2025. The American Burn Association had reported about 486,000 burn/fire emergencies and injuries. As a result, a number of research organizations across the country are conducting physiological tests on skins to mimic the human skin structure. The effectiveness of a rat model in dermatological studies will complement the industry outlook.

A rat model refers to the use of rats to study and understand the development and advancement of diseases. Rat models are widely preferred owing to numerous genetic similarities between the animals and humans.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4165

Speaking of technology, the rat model market is classified into microinjection, CRISPR, nuclear transfer and embryonic stem cell. The CRISPR rat model technology held 31.5% of the overall market share in the year 2018. CRISPR technology is used to alter target genes and offers benefits such as cost-effectiveness, ease of use, better efficiency and time-saving. Rising demand of CRISPR technology in various biotechnology centers is thus boosting the segmental growth.

Elaborating on application spectrum, the rat model market is bifurcated into production, quality control, research & development and academics. Notably, the research & development segment held the largest share of 72.2% in 2018 owing to surging need of rat models in R&D activities. In terms of use, the rat model is divided into veterinary and human use. Rising rat testing procedures performed to understand diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and autoimmune diseases that can harm humans is contributing to the growth of the human use segment. The human use segment held the largest share of 80% in rat model market in 2018.

The different types of rats include inbred, outbred, hybrid, and knockout, among others. Inbred rat model industry accounted for more than 25% revenue share in 2018. These models are increasingly being used for studying autoimmune disorders as rat models mimic the impact of these disorders.

As per end-use, the rat model industry is divided into organizations, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations and companies. Companies segment held 61.2% share in rat model market in 2018. Development of advanced vaccines in tandem with increasing number of R&D activities in pharma and biotech industries for analyzing safety and efficacy of drugs in humans is aiding the rat market expansion.

The prominent companies operating in the rat model market are genOway, Envigo, Horizon Discovery Group Plc, Charles River, Transviragen Inc., Biomere, Taconic Biosciences Inc., Transpogen Biopharmaceutical Inc. and Taconic Biosciences. These key players are primarily focusing on conducting various business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to capitalize on the changing genome industry trends. In April 2019 for instance, Charles River Laboratories purchased Citoxlab to expand its scientific product profile and improve client partner relations.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/4165

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 7. Rat Model Market, By Use

7.1. Key segment trends

7.2. Human

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

7.3. Veterinary

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Market, By End-use

8.1. Key segment trends

8.2. Companies

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

8.2.2. Pharmaceuticals

8.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

8.2.3. Biotechnology

8.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

8.2.4. Cosmetics

8.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

8.2.5. Others

8.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

8.3. Organizations

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

8.3.2. Government

8.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

8.3.3. Non-government

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/rat-model-market