Reaching Millennials Through Social Responsibility – Executive Digest

When millennials are part of the goal, companies tend to pursue marketing strategies with a focus on the social component. However, not all social marketing is done through platforms like Instagram, Facebook or Twitter – social responsibility is an important part of this type of strategy.

It is true that for companies to communicate with the generation born between 1981 and 1996, a solid approach to social media is essential. What may not be so obvious is the attraction and respect this generation is gaining for brands and socially responsible content. And, without a doubt, social media is the preferred means of communicating these initiatives with millennials.

A recent study by Nielsen found that 85% of Millennials say it is extremely or very important for businesses to implement programs to protect the environment, and 75% say they are sure or likely to change their buying habits in order to to reduce the environmental impact.

According to another study by Gartner, brands that engage actively with their followers influence 63% of millennials.

These are some of the types of social responsibility programs Millennials are looking for online:

Charitable Partnerships Community Activities and Volunteers Environmental Policy to Reduce Carbon Footprint Positive employment policies, including anti-discrimination and harassment.

Integration of social responsibility into the marketing strategy

It is very common for world famous companies to have implemented a social responsibility program, but the message is not always well integrated into their marketing campaigns. Even when employees, suppliers, and the planet itself enjoy the benefits of these activities, often it is not brought to the attention of consumers through the sharing of successful cases of social responsibility on social networks.

According to a study conducted in the US, 66% of internet users believe that more brands should have a position on social values, and 52% would spend their money on brands that are social values. This means that if the message is passed, it will still be heard.

Where to share

According to eMarketer, Facebook remains the most widely used social platform for millennials (65%), closely followed by YouTube (61%). Followed by Instagram (55%), Snapchat (42%) and Twitter (28%).

On all of these platforms, the secret of the effect seems to lie in one very simple rule: Be specific in communication. Empty statements about making the world a better place and vague comments about “making a difference” are easily lost. Millennials are in contact with social and sustainability issues, which is why social responsibility marketing works better when it focuses on specific programs to be implemented and who the beneficiaries are. In short, to attract millennials you need to give them something to believe in and to be a part of.