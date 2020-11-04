Real estate investments recover from 90 million to 619 million during the pandemic – Executive Digest

Commercial real estate investments in Portugal saw a “strong recovery” in the third quarter. Around 619 million euros were made, with this volume almost 90 times the 90 million euros invested in the second quarter, exceeding the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the latest data received by JLL in the quarterly market bulletin, Market Pulse, in which the advisor analyzes the performance of the investment, office, retail and housing sectors on a quarterly basis.

“A recovery of this magnitude in the middle of a pandemic opens up good prospects for the end of the year, as it shows that investors are still active despite the adversity and the high level of uncertainty regarding the development of the situation. On the one hand, they believe in the fundamentals of the market and remain interested in the traditional sectors, but where the professional activity is obviously more affected, as is the case with offices and retail, but also with hotels ”, says Pedro Lancastre, General Manager by JLL.

On the flip side, the official highlighted growing interest in sectors such as industry & logistics and “housing”, “with investors willing to accept lower returns in favor of a more resilient product,” he affirmed.

“In the labor markets, this new pandemic quarter was also a positive development compared to the early April-June period, with some sectors being more resilient, such as B. residential construction, and others with new challenges, such as B. the offices and sales. In short, we can see positive market sentiment towards the end of Q3 across the board, ”he added.

Regarding the outlook for the rest of the year, Pedro Lancastre emphasizes: “As we close the third quarter, we know that ongoing operations are continuing and for the most part without price adjustments. Interest in the traditional segments remains, with some additional caution in real estate development, offices, and of course retail and hospitality, while the alternative segments have great opportunities. “

“Given the development pipeline under development, we believe Q4 activity could be similar to Q3, bringing the total for the year to around € 2,700 million to € 2,800 million, the third best year ever,” he concludes .

This analysis also shows that for investments in the third quarter, the volume traded in the first nine months of 2020 was forecast at 2,213 million euros, a level that was only exceeded in the last decade by the record years of 2018 and 2019, both over 3,000 .000 million euros.

The third quarter was strongly influenced by the sale of the office park Lagoas Park for 421 million euros, which is also evidenced by the sale of a number of Leroy Merlin branches and a portfolio of five supermarkets.

The development in view of the almost stagnant development of the 2nd quarter was exponential, although the activity of the 3rd quarter corresponds to about 40% of the 1,483 million euros traded in the 1st quarter, which was, however, a historic quarterly record.

Returns are kept to a minimum in practically all segments, reaching 4.00% in offices, 5.25% in shopping centers, 4.5% in street shopping and 5.75% in industry and logistics.

offices

In terms of labor markets, the pandemic is causing a slowdown in demand for office space. The turnover accumulated in the year was 30% below the same period and reached 102,041 m2. In the third quarter, 18,000 m2 were used due to professional activity. Postponing decisions to expand or change facilities is a common attitude by companies during this uncertain phase. Some companies are also choosing to reduce their office space due to the wider adoption of teleworking. However, any quality product released is absorbed quickly, reflecting the continued momentum of demand. It is also a positive indicator for promoters with pipeline projects. A total of 5 new office buildings with a total area of ​​20,000 m2 will be completed in Lisbon for the year, while the pipeline under construction amounts to around 186,000 m2. The reduction in occupancy still does not put any pressure on rents, which have remained stable throughout the year in all areas. The top rent in the market is 25 euros / m2. Additionally, the availability rate remains relatively low at 6.4% of inventory, with some areas experiencing near-zero availability.

sale

The effects are more pronounced in retail. This is one of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic due to the drop in sales caused not only by store closings for the first time but also by the current operating restrictions. Restoration, which was one of the most dynamic sectors in the opening of stores before Covid, is one of the sectors hardest hit by these restrictions. This is a situation that affects shopping malls, which are also feeling the effects of the insecurity of being indoors. and also street shopping, suffering from a lack of tourists. Nevertheless, some segments stand out on the positive side, such as convenience and proximity retail, which has developed better because it is more about the residential environment. and online trading, an important support for selling in this time of constraints. Food, home improvement and decoration also had positive results in terms of activity areas. Despite this scenario, it is worth noting that in the 3rd quarter some stores opened in Avenida da Liberdade, Príncipe Real, Chiado, Baixa, Campo de Ourique and Alvalade. Rents on the various road routes and in shopping centers are under pressure compared to the first quarter, but stabilized in the third quarter after the decline in the second quarter and generally remained at most 11% below the first quarter of the year. .

Residential

Housing has proven to be one of the most resilient sectors, showing the impact of the pandemic in particular on the pace of sales, which declined 11% year over year, despite a record year. It’s also worth noting that there was a greater balance between domestic and international demand in Q3, with domestic buyers remaining quite active, offsetting business losses by foreign buyers limited by the lack of travel. In terms of prices, September saw its first monthly decline during the pandemic, although housing construction continued to grow around 8% year over year. As can be seen at the pace of transactions, prices in most markets start at record levels. Considering the premium living space in Lisbon, Avenida Avenida da Liberdade is the most valued axis with 10,500 euros / m2, followed by Chiado with 9,000 euros / m2 and the historic zone with 7,500 euros / m2. In the other districts, the values ​​vary between 5,000 euros / m2 and 6,500 euros / m2, with the Cascais / Estoril axis also being between 8,000 euros / m2 and 10,000 euros / m2.