Real Madrid players, Casemiro and Hazard, contract Covid-19 football

The Brazilian Casemiro and the Belgian Hazard, soccer player from Real Madrid, tested positive for Covid-19 in tests on Friday, the Spanish capital club announced today.

“All the other players and the technical staff of the first team, as well as all the club staff who work with them, had negative results in the same tests yesterday (Friday),” the club’s meringue said in a statement.

Real Madrid also said that “all but Casemiro and Hazard had negative results on tests conducted this morning”.

The team around the French Zinédine Zidane will travel to the stronghold of Valencia on Sunday and play the ninth round of the Spanish football league there.