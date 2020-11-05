Reanudate mining activities after 5 years of criming in

The rupture of the Fundão Dam in Mariana, Minas Gerais State Municipality, in November 2015 increased reliance on the mining model, which causes crime and impoverishment. Today, five years after the Samarco Vale and BHP mines were dismantled, there is no room for other economic activities in the community.

This is the analysis of the specialists that Brasil de Fato consulted to assess the current economic reality of the city, which only regained the example and income after 2018. There is also an increase in the actions of the valley itself in the community – one of the shareholders of Samarco and also switching to those affected by Fundación Renova, which is affiliated with mining companies.

Since 2015, the city of Mariana has reported a 28% loss of income and has not received R $ 240 million from the tax on the Circulación de Mercancías y Servicios (ICMS) and mainly financial compensation for the declaration of natural resources (CFEM). . Before the crime, taxes generated by the mining company’s activities were equivalent to roughly 54% of the city’s income.

In 2019, Alcalde Duarte Júnior (Ciudadanía) even declared a financial disaster in the community – due to the fact that one of the mines in Vale had closed – and announced cuttings from basic services and the removal of workers.

Hoy is demanding R $ 1,200 million (US $ 217 million) in compensation from BHP Billiton, Samarco’s other parent company, for the additional costs after the break. The claim is pending in the courts of Manchester in the United Kingdom, where the company is headquartered.

“Just the tragedy happened, we didn’t pay anything bad. As much as we complained and showed that this resource is important in maintaining public commitments. I couldn’t understand the boss of a shareholder who has been pulling assets from here for 40 years Like you We were both partners, but we had 98% and 2%. Which company class are you in? “Alcalde explains the relationship with the mining company.

Duarte Júnior cites the growing demand for public services, particularly health-related, as the main impact of crime. According to alcalde, people cannot pay for private health insurance. Also an increase in the demand of the social welfare and cost secretariat for recovery vehicles.

CFEM

Under the Brazilian Constitution, business-extracted natural resources are national heritage that requires compensation from states and communities in the form of tax collections. The main measure of recognition of these corners is the Mineral Exploration Financial Compensation (CFEM).

Analyzing the data collected in the National Mining Agency (ANM) system in 2015 when the crime occurred, Mariana was the most reminiscent of CFEM in Minas Gerais, totaling R $ 104 million (US $ 18) $), 8 million). In 2014, the compensation paid by Samarco alone was equal to 8.8% of Mariana’s current income. The mining company’s net income for the same year was 2,810 million reales ($ 1,170 million).

With the interruption of activities in the German complex where the Fundão loot was located, the value of CFEM in 2014 was 134 million reals ($ 55.8 million) to 68.5 million real (21.4 million). Million dollars) in 2017.

The scenario began to change in 2018, with R $ 106 million (US $ 28.6 million) in compensation due to the appreciation of the mining operations in the city since Mariana for the first time since the crime. Perhaps there was a bigger recapture than spending. Numbers can be accessed through the city transparency portal.

The activities of Samarco shareholders in the region today include mineral exploration in the Alegria, Fábrica Nova and Fazendão mines, as well as Capanema and Conta História. It was not until the third quarter of 2020 and in the middle of a pandemic that Vale saw a net benefit of R $ 5,300 million (US $ 1,060 million). The city government estimates that around 89% of income today comes from mining.

Dependency reduction

Professor Tadzio Coelho from the Institute for Social Sciences (DCS) at the Federal University of Viçosa (UFV) is part of the Politics, Economy, Mining, Environment and Society (PoEMAS) group.

He explains that the expansion of mining in open science such as the Cuadrilátero Ferrífero in Mariana put a brake on other economic activities before the loot broke, due to factors such as the dynamics of groundwater reduction, contamination and the propia immovable speculation with calling this one Loans. In addition to these facts, Coelho highlights the symbolic effect of mining activity in the popular imagination.

“The mining dependency situation is not limited to economic research, as it is a series of power relationships. It is through it that the mining companies create a political structure that represents and guarantees their interests. They also have a larger dimension. Symbol of the Dependence on mining, which forces people to found other forms of society as well as social and economic alternatives, “explains the researcher.

In Mariana, the area of ​​traditional family crops such as coffee, plane trees, yucca, frijoles, corn and sugar cane has decreased dramatically after the mining. According to the Brasileño Institute for Geography and Statistics (IBGE), 2,286 hectares were planted in 2015. In 2017, the number reached 165 hectares, which is a reduction of 93%.

After breaking the booty, I reach 28% in the church. Previously, according to the municipality, the number was 6%. The dates of the General and the Employed Catastro General, apparently not available until 2018, are the most admissible in the city.

The improvement in the number of jobs is also related to the Fundación Renova, which as of 2017 employed around 6,500 people in repair work in 39 municipalities. However, the labor supply is characterized by precariousness.

This is what the director of the Union of Heavy Industry Workers of Minas Gerais (SITICOP-MG), Eduardo Armond, plants. It is clear that mining companies’ direct responsibility for working conditions has made it difficult for the union to inspect them.

“Samarco’s trick of creating the renewal fund works in terms of a diversion of direct responsibility. So much so that Samarco tried at the same time to ensure continuity of production without worrying about the problems related to the repair of the accident,” Dijo said.

A new Samarco?

In September 2019, Samarco received the Corrective Operating License (LOC) to resume activities in the Germano Complex. Environmental licenses have been suspended since October 2016 by a decision by the State Secretary for Medium Environment and Sustainable Development (SEMAD), who requested the mining company to submit a new LOC.

For Alcalde Duarte Júnior, however, Mariana expects “años de bonanza” for the next period. He mentions the August through September parish records which increased by 10 million reales ($ 1.8 million) and which may be “permanent” due to Vale operations.

The greater expectation is the resumption of Samarco’s activities. The Alcaldía estimates a monthly increase of 2.3 million reales ($ 416,000 USD) with the company’s return expected in the second half of 2021.

“It’s like a new company is leaving town. And as much as there is no way to think about mining because we know a time is in place, but right now it’s a new company that is producing a thousand examples . and contributes to the local economy for the community alone with an income of more than R $ 3.5 million (US $ 633,000), “says Junior.

Samarco announced that the resumption will be gradual, without the use of dams, using a new system of relay treatment. In the region, the mining company is pushing to restart operations. One of his priorities is the announcement of job postings in the communities.

Recolonization

Luiz Paulo Siqueira of the Movement for Popular Sovereignty in Mining (MAM) said the mining company is announcing its return as “saving Mariana” and being built as a “cleaner” company that has been “renovated”. and now it will be “a new mine”.

“This is spreading daily in the media, in schools, in the work environment, in all target groups, companies have a maintenance policy and the exercise of hegemony in the territories. This clash of ideas, the hacking of a manera must have professional, co-opting executives trying to suppress certain agendas, “he explains.

For the MAM activist, the inability of public power and society to plant and organize alternatives to mining opens up the opportunity for the company to use these narratives, but also in an economic context where poverty and achievement reign in the country consolidate .

“Given an extremely fragile economy, it is unlikely that a mining company that seeks resumption by announcing new job postings will find resistance to these projects,” Siqueira said.

El Crimen

The break in the Fundão spoil marked the end of the mega-commodity cycle in Brazil, which took place between 2003 and 2013 and saw world imports in mining increase by 630%. The experts believe that the productive changes to approve prices are one of the factors that explain the collapse of the loot.

This can also be observed in practice, since the Fundão hive is intensively built and expanded without the necessary security measures. In 2008 the company received an operating license and in 2011 it presented the studio and the environmental impact report to optimize the structure.

In the report, work to increase the capacity of the hive between July 30, 2014 and October 26, 2015 had an ascent rate of 12.3 meters per year. The recommended restaurant for the sector is between 4.6 and 9.1 meters per year.

In the history of Samarco’s operations in the region, they were caused by the breakage of the Fundão spoils in the first days. From 1996 to 2015 Samarco had 18 cars on his account, one for one year in those 20 years. The information was grouped in the book When the Silence came, published by the editorial Expressão Popular.

“We are developing the same path. We established this mining model because this institutional dimension and policy has caused a break in the loot. It is important to decide that this structure is not completed, remains intact,” concludes Tádzio Coelho, one of the Authors. .

