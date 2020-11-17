Rear Spoiler Market Growth Analysis & forecast Report | 2020-2024

Rear spoiler market has indeed crossed a major revenue benchmark in the year before last, having registered a valuation of around USD 3.3 billion in 2016. These massive proceeds can be majorly credited to the ever-changing dynamics of the automotive sector, the evolution of the EV era, and the innumerable changes brought about in vehicle production, thanks to the extensive advancements in automobile technology. With more and more automotive giants exploring novel methodologies to enhance automobile speed, safety, performance, and functioning, rear spoiler industry size is likely to soar high in the ensuing years.

In recent times, a global upsurge has been observed in SUV sales, plausibly on account of the fact that they provide extensive legroom, headroom, and storage space. With rising preferences for SUVs and the increasing production capacities of automakers, rear spoilers are likely to observe a rise in installations, thereby boosting rear spoiler market size. The demand for SUVs in particular, will have a commendable impact on the sales graph of rear spoiler industry, as is evidenced by the statistics below:

With a tremendously high demand and rise in popularity, SUVs are likely to be installed with high grade rear spoilers in order to enhance their performance. SUVs were the leading vehicle segment in rear spoiler market in 2016, having held over 65% of the overall share, subject to the demand for lightweight vehicles and the necessity of improved aerodynamics. Most companies in rear spoiler industry have been experimenting with innovative product designs to suitably fit the requirements of major automakers.

It remains no doubt therefore, that India would be a major growth ground for the expansion of rear spoiler market. In 2015, the Indian Government collected funds of USD 11.55 million to enhance the production of hybrid and electric vehicles. In 2017, this budget is reported to have increased by 42%. Thus, the surge in the demand for green vehicles coupled with beneficial government initiatives are likely to impel EV and SUV production, which would undeniably have a major impact on India rear spoiler industry.

