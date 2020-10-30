Receipts send letters to more than 300,000 taxpayers who

The Internal Revenue Service began mailing letters to 334,338 taxpayers on Thursday (29) with the 2020 individual income tax declaration kept on the fine web. The correspondence calls for a review and correction of the pending matters with the tax authorities.

According to the IRS, it is possible to change the dates using the option to correct the declaration without having to travel to any of the agency’s gas stations. With this option, the taxpayer must consult the excerpt of the declaration on the Federal Revenue page and click on the “Where can I find it?” . br.

If the declaration sent by the taxpayer is indeed fine-grained, a pending message will appear with the necessary guidelines to correct the differences. If the corrections are not made and the Correction Statement is not submitted, the taxpayer will be formally notified and will be subject to tax assessment and fines. At this point it is no longer possible to choose the declaration of correction with the summons.

The letters will be sent by November 1st to those who can still make the declaration. Those who have already been served will not receive any correspondence from the IRS.

