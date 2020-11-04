Recife City Hall: João Campos promises to focus on it

Federal MP João Campos (PSB) was the fifth respondent in the series of the Pernambuco Opinion program with the prefectures of Recife. Speaking at journalist Valdir Oliveira’s meeting, Campos said that although he is young, he is ready to rule the capital, Pernambuco, that he has promised to prioritize education, access to income and reducing inequalities.

The 26-year-old civil engineer, the PSB candidate, was first elected two years ago when he was the most elected federal MP in Pernambuco. Today he is deputy party chairman in the Federal Chamber. The interview program is broadcast daily at 7.30 p.m. on Universitária Recife television (channel 11).

When asked about his youth, used by opponents to accuse him of being unprepared, João Campos countered that “longevity and experience do not mean they have talent and aptitude”. “I have always prepared myself for the challenges of life, I have always enjoyed studying and I think I can make an important contribution to the city. I am ready to rule Recife and to break new ground to face old and new problems, ”said the candidate, who is the youngest of the eleven candidates for the local executive this year.

The MP guarantees that he will “put politics at the service of society, not society at the service of politics” and said that he would not make promises but present projects. “I say how much it will cost, where the money comes from, what is not possible, I will say. It is necessary to tell the truth, ”he emphasizes. The priority is to reduce inequalities and “work for the little ones”.

One of Campos’ proposals is a “Popular Credit” program that offers a loan of R $ 3,000 with a term of four months and a term of 12 months to repay the loan with interest of 1%. “It’s about gaining access to income and giving the negative a chance,” he says, pointing out that in Brazil it is not attractive to leave informality, but that Recife can come up with something about that To stimulate formalization which he believes would stimulate the generation of employment and income in the peripheries. He also points to a proposal to reduce inequalities, a housing program and regularization of land ownership in the capital, Pernambuco.

In the past few months, the city of Recife has been the target of several federal police operations. Although there are no arrests, there are suspicions of corruption in municipal contracts governed by Geraldo Julio, João’s party partner in the PSB. The candidate has a variety of parties as his allies.

He was asked if he feared possible deviations from management allies. “I will not tolerate corruption in our government. Transparency and honesty are life principles that will always be with me in public life. In management, I intend to strengthen the mechanisms of internal and external control, ”he guaranteed, also highlighting a technological advance that can contribute to the efficiency of the public sector.

João Campos, who was still with his allies, said he believed in “unity”. “If we start to separate and hold on to differences, we will not be able to move forward. We have to stick to what connects us. The Recife Popular Front is one of the largest and oldest fronts in Brazil and the differences between the parties are normal, ”he says. “We have to pacify in politics, but it is important to unite people, civil society, to have an objective direction,” he concluded.

When it comes to education, Campos mainly spoke of early childhood care. “The first big challenge is the deficit in the daycare center. Here in Recife we ​​have a deficit of between 55% and 60%. We have to increase the number of places in the day care center significantly, ”he says. In Recife, daycare centers serve fewer than 40 districts. In assessing the candidate, the city will not be able to meet these requirements on its own. “We need to talk to the private sector, third sector, crèches and philanthropic institutions to expand vacancies,” he says.

Another suggestion is to encourage children up to 7 years of age to read and write. “But for this we need continuous teacher training, joint administrative and pedagogical management, supervision and supervision by the students over the years, and good working conditions for the teachers,” he said, underscoring his work in the Federal Chamber with the guidelines for education.

The PSB candidate also guaranteed that his priority on urban mobility would be public transport. “70% of people move on foot or by public transport. So we need to effectively prioritize this path. And how do you do that? First, occupy our place in the Consórcio Grande Recife with a lot more strength than today, but also create more exclusive blue belts for buses and use a lot of traffic technology, ”he promises.

João Campos also talks about bringing management closer to the population. “So that we can improve politics, we have to bring people together.”

