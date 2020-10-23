Recreational Vehicle Market drivers of growth analyzed in a new research report

3 key trends driving recreational vehicle market expansion

Availability of customizations in the RV models, proposed by manufacturing industries for procuring customer specific requirements, clubbed with emerging RV service rental providers is potentially influencing the recreational vehicle market forecast. Increasing adoption rates of electric recreational vehicles and hiking household incomes with parallel rise in spending capacities of consumers has paved way for recreational activities like camping tourism.

Severe regulations imposed by government authorities like European Union and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are pitching consumers to adopt electric RVs. Additionally, certain initiatives by the governments, mainly in the Asia Pacific, European and the MEA regions for promoting tourism sector will attract an appreciable number of tourists.

Request sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2967

Based on estimates from a Global Market Insights Inc. report, the recreational vehicle market size globally is anticipated to cross an annual valuation of USD 64 billion by 2026.

Consistent demands for towable RVs

Towable recreational vehicles like travel trailers and fifth wheels are gaining momentum in the RV industry. Large living and storage spaces offered by these RVs, with improved customizations considering end-user preferences are factors contributing to the industry outlook. Further, the non-existence of engines and powertrain in these RVs implies limited repair and maintenance activities, propagating its attraction.

Use of gasoline as an RV fuel

RVs using gasoline as fuel are significantly driving recreational vehicle industry trends. Easy fuel availability with powered fuel dispensing stations through low maintenance and initial purchase costs are quintessential elements surging the adoption of these vehicles. Easy disposal of servicing stations and required parts will further drive the industry share.

Make Inquiry about this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/2967

Expansion of market in Europe and MEA

European recreational vehicle market is expected to grow fiercely owing to the rapid integration of newer and advanced technologies in the RVs. Intensifying demands for increased safety along with the rising adoptions of semi-autonomous vehicles in Europe is motivating enterprises to come up with RV models designed incorporating ADAS technology and modern appliances.

Middle East and Africa recreational vehicle industry is anticipated to achieve a steady growth rate due to the expanding tourism sector and high consumer incomes in these regions. The high level of customized and integrated luxury features into the RVs is another factor driving their deployment.

Global expansion of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has appalled the recreational vehicle market with governments across the world requesting people to be at home. Parallelly, untimely sealing of country borders has brought adverse effects on international movement and has tampered the growth of recreational vehicle manufacturers and providers, supply of raw materials, labor and critical components to the production units.

Manufacturers in the recreational vehicle market have been seen building partnerships and alliances with other companies to enhance their market value and products coupled with newer product launches to meet increasing demands of the RVs. Some of the leading enterprises providing these vehicles are Winnebago Industries, REV Recreation Group, Kropf Industries, Fleetwood Corporation, Forest River, Inc., Thor Industries and Skyline Corporation.