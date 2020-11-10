Recreational Vehicle Market Revenue & Regional Analysis | 2020-2026

The recreational vehicle market is poised to garner sizable growth on account of increasing adoption of electric recreational vehicles. Organizations like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the European Union are implementing stringent norms to promote the adoption of electric vehicles. These regulations have encouraged manufacturers to develop electric versions of their RVs.

Rise in inclination towards recreational activities like camping and strong growth in consumer spending have boosted the demand for RVs over the years. estimates that the recreational vehicle market might touch USD 64 billion by the year 2026. Increasing availability of customization RV models by manufacturers that fulfill specific customer requirements could further enhance business outlook.

However, rampant spread of the COVID-19 virus has dampened the growth of recreational vehicle market. With the imposition of nationwide lockdowns alongside strict guidelines by federal authorities to compel people to stay indoors to curb the spread of the virus, recreational activities have seen a drastic decline in past few months.

Additionally, limitations on international trade owing to the surging restrictions could play a significant role in adversely impacting the automobile sector. Meanwhile, factors like shortage of critical components, labor, and raw materials might hinder the production capabilities of automotive companies. According to a report, automotive sales are likely to decrease by 14-22% among regions like the US, Europe, and China throughout 2020.

On the basis of fuel, recreational vehicles are mainly available in diesel and gasoline variants. Out of which, gasoline-powered RV segment has managed to hold a substantial share in the recreational vehicle market. Factors like low maintenance, initial purchase costs, and easy fuel availability due to the strong presence of fuel dispensing stations are playing a crucial role in propelling the demand for such RVs. Moreover, wide availability of servicing stations and spare components are supporting product adoption.

