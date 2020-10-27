Rede Expressos suppresses transportation activity between Friday and November 3rd – Executive Digest

Rede Expressos announced today the suppression of all passenger transport activities between 12:00 a.m. on Friday and 6:00 a.m. on November 3rd, as the government decided to restrict traffic between communities.

“The government’s determination not to authorize passenger traffic between municipalities, with very specific exceptions, prevents Rede Expressos from operating normally,” said the public road transport company, which has a fleet of buses that link the capitals and cities from north to south of mainland Portugal.

In a statement, Rede Expressos said that “all passengers who have purchased their tickets in advance will be able to get a refund or free of charge as part of the cancellation of trips between 12:00 a.m. on Friday and 6:00 a.m.” November 3 .

Given the decision to suppress all passenger transportation activities during the period in which the government imposed the restriction on movement between different municipalities in the continental territory, the public road transport company expects activities in terms of timetables and routes to normalize. on November 3rd.

The Rede Nacional de Expressos, founded in 1995, was created with the aim of ensuring fast connections between several Portuguese cities. Subsequently, the activity was expanded to Spain and an Iberian coverage.

Rede Expressos currently operates the Rede Expressos, Renex, Mundial Turismo and Citi Express brands with 300 national destinations including 86 cities and 352 transport vehicles.

Last Thursday, following a meeting of the Council of Ministers, the government’s decision was announced to limit traffic between municipalities on the mainland between October 30th (Friday) and November 3rd (Tuesday) that is, during the weekend that Corresponding to the day of the dead, Covid-19 is supposed to “curb the transmission of the virus and the spread of the disease”.

“The aim is to prevent the movement of citizens outside the community who could contribute to the transmission of the disease due to the holiday of All Saints’ Day and the Day of the Dead,” states Minister Council Resolution No. 89-A / 2020, which add new measures to the decree declaring the disaster situation across the continental territory due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 43.5 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 2,371 people died from 124,432 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.