Reed Sensor Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2024

The global reed sensor market is lately witnessing an exponential growth rate, driven by the rapidly rising demand for advanced sensor technologies across industries such as military, aerospace, medical, security, transportation, smart grid & utilities and telecommunications. Attributing to a widespread application spectrum, the global reed sensor market was valued at over $1 billion according to a 2017 estimate.

Reed sensors are basically devices made up of reed switches that incorporate a pair of flexible magnetic reeds and can be used in various applications ranging from flow and liquid level measurement to motion detection and sensing, proximity sensing and metal detection. One of the major factors behind the sensor’s rapidly growing demand is its robust and reliable nature and the low power consumption that allows for the device to be used in a plethora of battery operated applications.

The reed sensor healthcare application segment is projected to contribute significantly to the overall reed sensor market in the forecast period, particularly owing to the increasing demand for these sensor components in the global healthcare industry.

Reed sensors are utilized in pacemakers and defibrillators for typical heart conditions like tachycardia and bradycardia where the heartbeats are abnormal. Increasing instances of heart diseases have driven the growth in the usage of such medical devices, which incorporate reed sensors, further propelling the market outlook in a notable manner.

The sensor manufacturing companies are increasingly working towards the production of compact sensors for such healthcare components, which are particularly manufactured to be utilized in life-saving equipment that are considerably compact and boast of a high degree of precision and reliability.

These sensors are also used in other medical devices such as core body temperature capsule, glucose monitors, capsule endoscopy as well as neuromodulation, further contributing towards the reed sensor market outlook. List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Reed Sensor. They are as follows:

Bernstein AG, Coto Technology, HSI Sensing, Littelfuse, Magnasphere, Nippon Aleph, NTE Electronics Inc., PIC GmbH, Reed Switch Developments Corporation, Ryazan Metal Ceramics Instrumentation Plant JSC, Soway Tech Limited, Standex Meder Electronics, Schneider Electric, STG Germany GmbH, Yaskawa Controls, Zhejiang Xurui Electronic

The APAC reed sensor market is anticipated to contribute exponentially to the global reed sensors industry over the coming years, owing especially to the presence of an established ecosystem of automotive and electronic industries across countries like China and Taiwan respectively.

Beijing and Shanghai are most noticeably driving the reed sensor share, attributing to the fact that they are the primary hubs that are responsible for the production of communication equipment, automobiles, and electronics throughout China.

Meanwhile, one of the major proponents that is driving Taiwan’s electronic sector is the strong support provided by the Taiwanese government to the industry, propelling demands further.

Another notable avenue, South Korea, is witnessing substantial growth in the adoption of smart home devices, which make a significant contribution towards reed sensor market trends.

A rapidly increasing demand for remote home monitoring systems is further creating new opportunities for the industry as several manufacturers are working towards the expansion of their respective smart home product portfolios.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Reed Sensor Market, By Product (Revenue, Shipment)

4.1. Key trends by product

4.2. Dry

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3. Mercury-wetted

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5. Reed Sensor, By Contact Position (Revenue, Shipment)

5.1. Key trends by contact position

5.2. Form A

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3. Form C

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 6. Reed Sensor Market, By Application (Revenue)

6.1. Key trends by application

6.2. Automotive

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.3. Consumer electronics

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.4. Telecommunications

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.5. Healthcare

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.6. Construction & security

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.7. Industrial controls & automation

6.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

