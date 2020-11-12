Refined Wax (Asia-Pacific) Market Informative Report On (COVID-19 Updates): Top Companies Analysis to spice up Your Business by 2026

A new research document with title Asia-Pacific Refined Wax Market Report covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies has been added to Data Bridge Market Research. This Asia-Pacific Refined Wax report includes basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2026. All the parameters of this report can be explored to analyse market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Some of the major players operating in this market are The International Group, Inc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Sage Oil LLC, Tannin Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, American Refining Group, Inc., Ergon, Inc., Sonneborn LLC, Sudbury Boat Care Products, Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co., Inc., DEUREX AG, michelman, inc., SQI Group, BASF SE, Clariant, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Lion Chemtech Co., Ltd., ceronas GmbH, ALTANA, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., Cangzhou Bee Source Wax Co., Ltd and Changge Huading Wax Industry Co.,Ltd.

Refined wax is a hard substance that provides resistance towards corrosion. The substance is a blend of fatty acids, esters and alcohols that is available in various different forms. Refined wax has the capability of inhibiting resistance to oxidation and moisture. The most common usage of all types of wax is in the making of candles. Refined wax can either be petroleum based or natural based, and the products can be used for several industries.

Refined wax is a non-toxic form of wax having wide applications in products produced by pharmaceuticals, coatings, paints, adhesives, personal care, cosmetics, skin care therapy and many other industries. Natural wax is a blend of hydrocarbons and fatty esters and is mainly derived from plants, fruits, peels and leaves where no chemical reaction is involved. Synthetic wax may be defined as a mixture of number of oils functioning as a stabilizing and binding agent enhancing a product’s texture.

A petroleum-based or natural-based product undergoes a refining process with the end product remaining solid at room temperature. Natural wax has several major forms such as soy wax, jojoba, rice bran wax, tallows and many other substitute products of wax. Synthetic wax is available in the form of foamed bitumen used in the pavement of roads construction.

Asia-Pacific Refined Wax Market By Type (Natural Wax, Synthetic Wax and Specialty Wax), Application (Building Materials, Candles & Hotmelts, Chlorinated Paraffins, Adhesive and Coating, Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals, Chewing Gum, Crayons, Fire Logs, Food, Plastic Processing, Printing Inks & Lacquers, Polishes, Road Construction, Textile Industry, Tire & Rubber, Packaging and Others), Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

