Regenerative Blowers Market – Industry Share Report, 2025

Regenerative Blowers Market will likely surpass USD 1 billion by 2025; according to a new research report.

High growth in the food & beverage industry in Asia Pacific region is likely to be a key factor contributing towards the development of the regenerative blowers market in coming years. The product is extensively used in the food & beverage manufacturing plants for a variety of applications such as in bag packaging equipment, pneumatic conveying systems, product drying, shrink wrapping, automatic bottling machines, vacuum packaging, etc. Urbanization, rising income levels, and hectic lifestyles in emerging countries of Asia Pacific has resulted in a spike in demand for packaged food & beverage products, which will in turn drive product demand to be used in food & beverage manufacturing plants.

Developments in the food & beverage market in high population countries, such as China and India, will positively influence the regenerative blowers market during the study period. The Chinese beverage market has been growing considerably in the recent years. According to the China’s National Bureau of Statistics, domestic beverage industry sales had increased by 10.5% in 2016, while carbonated drinks, protein drinks & milk, and fruit & vegetable juices combinedly accounting for a majority of the market share. The Indian food & beverage sector has also been witnessing fast growth rates, driven by an upsurge in foreign investments. From April 2000 to June 2017, the Indian food & beverage sector received FDI of USD 7.8 billion. Such developments in the food & beverage industry of developing countries will have a positive impact on the growth of the regenerative blowers market in coming years.

Global regenerative blowers market has been segmented, according to stage into single-stage, two-stage, and three-stage. Single-stage regenerative blowers occupied more than two-thirds of the market in 2017 and is likely to hold majority share till the end of the study period.

According to end-user, the regenerative blowers market has been categorized into food & beverage, water & wastewater treatment, aquaculture, industrial, oil & gas, chemical, and medical & healthcare. Chemical is a key end-user industry of the market which is likely to grow by a CAGR exceeding 4% during the forecast period. Rising demand for industrial chemicals, fertilizers, and specialty chemicals around the globe will drive the chemical end-user sector’s development in the regenerative blowers market.

Asia Pacific is a major regenerative blowers market accounting for a significant share of the industry in 2017. The Asia Pacific market is likely to grow by a CAGR of around 5% till 2025. China and India will account for a significant share of the region’s regenerative blowers market by 2024 and will drive the industry’s growth in the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the regenerative blowers market includes Hitachi, Busch, Elektror Airsystems, Gardner Denver, Dustcontrol AB, Becker Pump Corporation, etc. Many other regional and global players are also involved in the regenerative blowers market. New product developments, and acquisitions are a key strategy used by market participants to increase their competitiveness.

