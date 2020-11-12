Regenerative Medicine Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

The latest report on ‘Regenerative Medicine market’ collated by Market Study Report, LLC, delivers facts and numbers regarding the market size, geographical landscape and profit forecast of the ‘Regenerative Medicine market’. In addition, the report focuses on major obstacles and the latest growth plans adopted by leading companies in this business.

The Regenerative Medicine Market is anticipated to reach over USD 79.23 billion by 2026 according to a new research. In 2017, the cell therapy dominated the global Regenerative Medicine market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

The regenerative medicine market is primarily driven by the increasing number of individuals suffering from cancer, rising need to monitor and treating these chronic diseases in the limited time. Furthermore, stringent government policies, proper reimbursement policies, and increasing government healthcare expenditure for developing healthcare infrastructure to also boost the market growth in coming years. Also, rising number of organ transplantation, and increasing number of products in pipeline that are waiting for approval create major opportunity for the regenerative medicines in the coming years. However, some of the ethical and religious concerns for the use of stem cells, and lack of proper regulatory for the approval of various drugs would impede the market growth during the forecast period.

North America generated the highest revenue in the Regenerative Medicine market in 2017, and is expected to be the leading region globally during the forecast period. Increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, improved healthcare infrastructure and health facilities, accessibility of healthcare facilities, are the primary factors driving the market growth in this region. While, Asia Pacific to be the fastest growing region in the coming years. The growth in this region is majorly attributed to the developing healthcare infrastructure of the countries like India, & China, and rising awareness for the use of regenerative medicines as an effective treatment option for chronic diseases.

Regenerative medicine is a branch of medicine that regrows, and repairs the damaged cells in the human body. These medicines include the use of stem cells, tissue engineering, that further helps in developing new organ that function smoothly. These medicines have the caliber of developing an entire organ as these cells are multipotent. The cells are majorly isolated from bone marrow, and umbilical cord blood.

The key players operating in the Regenerative Medicine market include Organogenesis Inc., Vericel Corporation, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and NuVasive, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Acelity, Cook Biotech Inc., Integra LifeSciences, and C.R. Bard. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Regenerative Medicine Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Regenerative Medicine Market Insights

3.1. Regenerative Medicine – Industry snapshot

3.2. Regenerative Medicine – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Regenerative Medicine Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Regenerative Medicine – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Regenerative Medicine Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Regenerative Medicine Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Regenerative Medicine Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Regenerative Medicine Market PEST Analysis

3.6. Regenerative Medicine Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Regenerative Medicine Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Regenerative Medicine Market Size and Forecast by Therapy Type, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Tissue engineering

4.3. Cell Therapy

4.4. Immunotherapy

4.5. Gene Therapy

5. Regenerative Medicine Market Size and Forecast by Product Type, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Acellular Products

5.3. Cellular Products

