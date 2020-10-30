Regional Outlook: Servo Motors and Drives Market by Key Vendors, Challenges and Opportunities 2027

Global servo motors and drives market is projected to observe an exponential growth during the forecast period primarily owing to the growing automation in industries around the world. By industry, the automotive & transport industry segment is expected to have the largest share in the global industry by 2027. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market during the estimated period.

According to a newly published report by Research Dive, the global servo motors and drivers market is projected to garner $ 18,500.0 million and rise at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

The Asia Pacific servo motors and drives market is projected to have dominant share throughout the forecast period mainly due to the increasing investment in industrial automation for the manufacturing sector in order to improve the operations in the region.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The report segments the global servo motors and drives market into Offering, Communication Protocol, Industry, and Region.

• By offering, the global market is bifurcated into hardware and software & services. Of these, the hardware segment is estimated to witness a significant growth by the end of 2027 owing to the rapid development and increasing global utilization of servo motor and drive parts.

• By communication protocol, the overall market is trifurcated into wireless, fieldbus, and industrial Ethernet. Of these, the field bus segment is predicted to dominate the global industry in the forecast period owing to its low maintenance, low operation, and low investment cost, high plant machinery & network productivity.

• By industry, the global market is segmented into petrochemicals, packaging, textile, pharmaceutical & healthcare, automotive & transport, printing & paper, electronics, food processing, semiconductors, and others. Among these, the automotive & transport segment is estimated to have majority of share in the global market by 2027.

• By material of construction, the overall market is classified into stainless steel and others (aluminum and carbon steel). Of these, the others segment is anticipated to hold the highest share in the market during the forecast period.

• By region, the overall industry is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, LAMEA, and Europe. The North America region is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The growing utilization of automation in industries and the progressing technological updates are the major factors predicted to boost the growth of the global servo motors and drives market over the forecast period. In addition, the increasing inclination towards IoT and rapidly developing automotive sector are other factors anticipated to fuel the market growth by 2027. Moreover, the rising technological advancements and growing economic development across the globe are estimated to create lucrative opportunities for the global market growth in the coming future. Conversely, the expensive initial investments and high costs for skilled labors are expected to hamper the market growth in the projected timeframe.

Prominent Market Players

The major players of the global servo motors and drives market include Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., FANUC Corp., Delta Electronics, Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, and Kollmorgen Corp. Further, the report outlines several aspects of all these industry players such as SWOT analysis, recent strategic moves & developments, financial performance, and product portfolio.

