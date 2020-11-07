Registered caught in Amadora in pants and sneakers she had stolen – Portugal

A 33-year-old registered woman, released from Tires Prison in May after a year in prison for theft, was arrested again by PSP Amadora over a wave of house robberies in Portas de Benfica.

She was caught Wednesday when a victim couple found her on the street wearing yellow pants and blue sneakers that had been stolen that night with bottles of wine and whiskey. Confessed and said it was for drugs.

With nearly 30 thefts on the police record, she was caught on the 17th by the owner of a home she stole to feed an alleged daughter. You are back in Tires Prison.