Registrations for remaining nasty spots begin with this

From this Monday (26), vacancies can be registered in the Student Financing Fund (Fies). In total, around 50,000 positions are being offered for the second semester of this year that were not filled in the regular selection process.

According to the Ministry of Education, both candidates who are not yet enrolled in a college and those who are already enrolled and are looking for a way to fund a college can apply.

For applicants who are not enrolled in an educational institution, the application deadline is November 13th. For those who are already enrolled in a course, the deadline is only until this Tuesday, the 27th, until 11:59 p.m.

:: Students can request the suspension of Fies installments during a pandemic ::

In order to participate in Fies, an edition of the National High School Exam (Enem) must have been taken since 2010. In addition, a grade of at least 450 points must be achieved and the letter must not have been set to zero. In addition, a monthly gross income of up to three minimum wages per person in the family must be proven.

The remaining vacancies at Fies are those that were not filled in the program’s regular selection process. This application phase has been open since October 6th.

The entire process is done exclusively through the Fies website. It is important that the candidate fill in all information fields carefully. Incorrect data can affect the entire process. The reason? The change to the information that has already been completed must be canceled so that a new registration can be made. In the meantime, the chosen position can be filled by another candidate.

