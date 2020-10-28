Reinforced public health teams of more than 150 people, including student society

Public health teams have been reinforced with more than 150 people to help conduct the epidemiological surveys, including students of nursing, the government said Wednesday.

The figures were released during the usual press conference on the development of the Covid-19 pandemic in Portugal by the Foreign Minister and Deputy Minister of Health, who stated that the reinforcement was possible in part through the use of students from medical schools and universities in nursing.

“There was actually a big recruiting scholarship, not just for students,” said António Lacerda Sales, stating that teams in the North region had 50 more employees and 97 in Lisbon and Vale do Tejo on Tuesday in total, more than 150 trackers were reinforced .