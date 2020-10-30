René Pollesch on theater in the Crown era

Nuremberg (dpa) – The number of new coronary infections is on the rise, cinemas will stop operating in November. Theater director René Pollesch is about to present his new show “Take the mansion and run” at the Nuremberg State Theater on Friday.

As always, don’t comment on the content in advance. It only reveals this: “It is not a piece of the Crown”. In an interview with the German news agency, the future director of the Berliner Volksbühne talks about what it means to stage in the days of Corona.

Question: What effects does the corona pandemic have on your work?

Answer: For me, what defines theater is determined by various parameters. There are obviously changes that need to be made. An example: when we work with a choir, they usually appear as a group, very close, with physical contact. Now in Nuremberg we have resorted to something that Einar Schleef did in the 1980s and 1990s. With Schleef, the choirs were actually completely spaced: they were at least two meters apart to the left, right and front. This has proved very effective, especially here on the big stage. The choir occupies the stage, not just a corner.

Question: Theater normally thrives on the interaction on stage. What does the spacing do to the pieces?

Answer: This is my second piece that I do under corona conditions. The actors I know feed a lot in the game of the contrast between proximity and distance. An important medium for their work is now gone. Personally, I’m not a proximity specialist when it comes to theater. For example, I’ve never had love scenes on stage. That is why we are not faced with such a limit. The pieces we make are created during the rehearsal period. Now they have to do with time.

Question: Did the growing number of infections affect the piece?

Answer: As we work through time, so we live here now, we go through trials together, we talk to each other, all of this contributes to the creation process. But I never take orders from directors who want a piece on the financial crisis or other topics. I have to give up, that’s not how I work.

Question: So it’s not a Corona piece?

Answer: No, it is not a Corona piece. I also don’t take orders from a pandemic.

Question: Full auditoriums and thunderous applause are usually a benchmark for theatrical performances. How does it feel to play in a sparsely occupied hall?

Answer: At the Deutsches Theater in Berlin we have already rehearsed and played in corona conditions. From the second performance onwards, these 150 people, seated in a 600-person theater, applauded and applauded for 600 people. It has become a kind of sport. I’ve heard it from others too. Those who sit there perform in quadruple audiences because they are also happy to see the theater again.

About the person: playwright and director René Pollesch was born in Friedberg, Hesse, in 1962. He studied applied theater at the University of Giessen and then was, among other things, artistic director of the Prater at the Berliner Volksbühne. Pollesch has staged his pieces at the Burgtheater Vienna, the Thalia Theater in Hamburg, the Deutsches Theater in Berlin and the Münchner Kammerspiele, among others. From next summer he will lead the Berliner Volksbühne as artistic director.