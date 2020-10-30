Research shows that 70% of Paulistanos want

Research carried out by XP Investimentos and the São Paulo Institute of Special Payments (Ipespe) in partnership shows that 70% of Paulistanos believe that President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) should buy the CoronaVac vaccine, which was released on Chinese laboratory Sinovac was developed in collaboration with the Butantane Institute.

According to the survey, 10% still didn’t know how to express an opinion on the federal government’s takeover of CoronaVac, and 20% said Bolsonaro shouldn’t buy the vaccine to fight the pandemic. The survey was conducted between October 26th and 27th and 800 Paulistanos were heard over the phone.

XP / Ipespe also asked respondents if they would like to receive the vaccine. 65% of the total said they would definitely be vaccinated. On the other end, 10% of Paulistanos said they certainly will not be vaccinated; 23% may or may not be vaccinated; and 3% didn’t know how to give an opinion.

Even with the coronavirus pandemic, 83% of respondents said they will definitely go to the polling station to vote. 10% say they will decide the day; 6% believe they will not attend for fear of contamination; and 1% of respondents did not answer.

Coronavac

Last Wednesday (28), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) announced that it had approved the import of the raw material for the manufacture of CoronaVac, which is being developed at the Butantane Institute, which aims to make 40 million vaccines, received filings. The decision was made by the deliberative circuit of the panel in an online vote. In the coming weeks, 6 million cans produced by Sinovac are expected to arrive in São Paulo.

choice

The poll also shows the confirmation of Bruno Covas (PSDB) in leading the dispute for the city of São Paulo with 27% of the votes. With a falling rate, Celso Russomano (Republican) lost another 5 points and now appears at 22%. Third, there is Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), who won 4 points and has 16%.

Next up are the candidates Márcio França (PSB) with 8%, Jilmar Tatto (PT) with 5%, Arthur do Val (Patriota) with 4%, Andrea Matarazzo (PSD) with 3%, Joice Hasselmann (PSL) with 2% %, Levy Fidelix (PRTB) and Orlando Silva (PCdoB) with 1% each. Ântonio Carlos (PCO), Marina Helou (speech), Vera Lúcia (PSTU) and Filipe Sabará (Novo) did not score.

In the second round simulations, Covas Russomano and Boulos win by 50% to 37% and 52% to 25%, respectively.

