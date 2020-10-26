Residents of Brumadinho (MG) reject another one

Brumadinho (MG), which killed 272 people and suffered immense losses from the break of the Córrego do Feijão dam in Vale, is facing even greater dismantling. Last Sunday (25) the residents gathered in the Movimento Rola Moça Resiste! held a motorcade to denounce the installation of Mineradora Geral do Brasil (MGB) on the premises.

The protest started in the Casa Branca square and lasted until the Mirante dos Veados with around 200 people. The protesters draw attention to the meeting of the Chamber of Mining Activities (CMI) of the State Council for Environmental Policy (Copam), which is taking place this Tuesday (27) and can approve the MGB project.

decision

The company wants to explore the Casa Branca mine in the buffer zone of the Serra do Rola-Moça National Park and transport the ore in it. CMI will vote tomorrow for the environmental license of the project, which covers four municipalities (Brumadinho, Nova Lima, Ibirité and Belo Horizonte).

Source: BdF Minas Gerais

Edition: Rafaella Dotta