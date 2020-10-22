Respiratory Disease Testing Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Selbyville, Delaware the newly Added research report at Market Study Report titled “2020-2026 Global Respiratory Disease Testing Report” provides data, information, brief analysis, company profiles, statistics for past years and forecasts for next few years.

Notably, respiratory diseases, as the term suggests, affect lungs and other respiratory organs in the body. They are caused by breathing air pollutants, radon and asbestos, passive or active smoking and due to infections.

Increased pervasiveness of respiratory illnesses such as lung cancer, pulmonary fibrosis, pneumonia, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a major factor driving the growth of respiratory disease testing market. Although such disorders are developed genetically, unsafe workplace conditions and harmful environmental exposures can also lead to respiratory illnesses.

By test type, imaging test segment is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. The recent COVID-19 outbreak has impelled the demand for imaging modalities. These tests are widely used to detect new cases caused by the pandemic, which in turn is fueling the segmental growth.

Worldwide respiratory disease testing industry size from tuberculosis application is expected to register considerable growth during the estimated timespan. The report states that around 1.5 million deaths due to tuberculosis are reported annually in emerging economies such as Congo, Cambodia and South Africa.

Citing the end-use landscape, hospitals segment is reckoned to witness noticeable growth in the ensuing years. Patient preference towards hospitals for treating respiratory diseases owing to availability of numerous imaging modalities is favoring the market scenario.

Considering the geographical landscape, respiratory disease testing market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to record significant growth during the analysis timeframe. High occurrence of respiratory disorders in China and India along with favorable reimbursement scenario pertaining to the testing kits are swaying the business dynamics in APAC.

The major contenders in respiratory disease testing market are SDI Diagnostic, Seegene Inc., Cosmed, Biomeriuex, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, CAREstream Medical Inc., Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel, ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Becton Dickinson & Co. among others.

