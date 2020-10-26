Restaurant POS Terminals Market Overview Worldwide Business Growth and Consumption Status, Segmentation and Drivers, Industry Survey and Trend To 2024

The unprecedented growth pace of the global restaurant POS terminals market is rather evident from the recent instance of Jamba Juice joining hands with Paytronix Systems, Inc. The popular smoothie and juice brand inspiring healthy living worldwide, through this partnership, aims to deploy Paytronix’s POS platform and increase sales and gift card redemptions within all touch points.

A highly reputed restaurant POS terminals industry contender, Paytronix, with this agreement, plans to enable Jamba’s gift card sales across numerous distribution channels and POS platforms, inclusive of online ordering, third-party channel sales, Jamba Juice mobile apps, website sales, and stand-alone terminals, not only improving productivity for Jamba but also substantially strengthening its stance across the global industry.

An unprecedented adoption of software tools at umpteen food joints would further stimulate the growth graph of restaurant POS terminals market during 2018-2024. These software solutions allow the restaurant to control, manage, and operate the hardware components alongside other peripheral devices.

Not to mention, restaurant POS terminals industry trends have also undergone a major revolution with the exceedingly rising number of food outlets across the globe.

The overall restaurant POS terminals industry is anticipated to cross USD 25 billion by the end of the forecast period,

Having acquired a majority stake in the global restaurant POS terminals market share, the cafes and bistros are garnering appreciable growth over the past few years. This growth is primarily driven by the rising inclination of young customers in these food joints due to soothing ambience and innovative seating arrangements. This prompts the café masters to deploy modern solutions to attract even more customers, thereby expediting the business growth.

Moreover, several café giants like the Café Coffee Day and Starbucks have implemented the fixed POS solutions at their outlets pertaining to their self-service business process whilst allowing the customers to place an order and pay at the counter.

POS terminals solutions in QSRs, on the other hand, are apparently stimulating the product demand worldwide and inducing a positive surge in the overall business dynamics, perhaps attributing to an exponential rise in the presence of fast food outlets.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Restaurant POS Terminals Market. They are as follows:

Strong foothold of various fast food and quick service joints across North America is estimated to impel the market trends over a span of seven years. In addition to that, the fast food consumption rate of citizens in the region, driven by US and Canada, is increasing at a prodigious pace accounting to the expansion in Food-Away-From-Home category of individuals.

Studies claim that the residents across the region spent over an average of USD 54 billion at the fast food outlets, thereby spurring the market expansion worldwide.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4 Restaurant POS Terminals Market, By Component

4.1 Key trends in the restaurant POS terminals, by component

4.1.1 Hardware

4.1.1.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.1.1.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.1.2 Software

4.1.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.1.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.1.3 Service

4.1.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.1.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5 Restaurant POS Terminals Market, By Product

5.1 Key trends in the restaurant POS terminals, by deployment

5.1.1 Fixed POS terminal

5.1.1.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.1.1.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.1.2 Mobile POS terminal

5.1.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.1.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 6 Restaurant POS Terminals Market, By Application

6.1 Key trends in the restaurant POS terminals market, by application

6.1.1 FSR

6.1.1.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.1.1.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

6.1.2 QSR

6.1.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.1.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

6.1.3 Bars & pubs

6.1.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.1.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

6.1.4 Cafes & bistros

6.1.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.1.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

6.1.5 Others

6.1.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.1.5.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

