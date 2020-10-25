“Restinga and Mangrove are”: Campaign condemns the mining of

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and environmental activists launched the “Restinga e Mangue Staying!” Campaign launched in September by the National Environment Council (Conama). This resolution revoked resolutions 264/1999, 284/2001, 303/2002 and 302/2002, which had been in existence for more than two decades and guaranteed the preservation of mangroves, the sandbank and the use of groundwater.

Therefore, the movements in the judgment on non-compliance with the Basic Law (ADPF) No. 747, which must assess the constitutionality of the lawsuit, want to put pressure on the Minister of the Supreme Court (STF), Rosa Weber.

“It’s a national campaign because it’s about areas that will be permanent, namely mangroves and sandbars that we have all over the Brazilian coast, right? There are more than a million hectares in Brazil where we have these ecosystems that many people may not hear about, but our idea is also to highlight the importance that mangroves and sandbars have to us, much more than we can imagine “, Said Karina Penha, biologist, environmentalist, creator of creation at Rede Nossas and articulator in the organization of Jovem Engajamundo.

Mangroves are considered nurseries for fishery resources, support more than a million people and, according to the ministry, produce more than 95% of the food caught in the sea, such as oysters, mollusks, crustaceans, seabirds and other species of the environment.

Conama’s resolutions not only threaten the ecosystem, but also the income generation of workers who are dependent on these biomes and are completely unprotected by the revocation. “The only legal means to protect the Restingas are these withdrawn resolutions. So we cannot say that this will not have any impact, as it is an ecosystem that remains unprotected from these decisions, ”believes Karina.

The aim of the civil society initiative is to ensure the preservation of these biomes and to prevent the degradation of the environmental policy practiced by the Bolsonaro government and the environment minister Ricardo Salles.

“The campaign, which consists of more than 10 movements and collectives, aims to increase this struggle and this pressure on the Supreme Court to stop the dismantling by Minister Salles,” said Eddie Rodrigues, environmental activist, founder of the Rette Barra de Jangada and a member of the Pernambuco Environmentalist Forum.

Conama is an advisory and advisory body in the Ministry of the Environment under the leadership of Minister Ricardo Salles, who has already shown an interest in making environmental protection more flexible. “We have seen a number of attacks and dismantling operations on the environment in this country since it was taken over by the Bolsonaro government. So what happens is that these articulations and these mechanisms are either emptied or fitted out by business people or by Minister Salles, ”Eddie said.

Brazil has the largest contiguous mangrove region in the world. If this vegetation is left unprotected, it can cause irreparable damage to organizations. “Brazil is the country with the greatest biodiversity in the world. So if we don’t protect our biodiversity, if we don’t protect what we have today, we will eventually lose. And then we can see the Pantanal, half of the Pantanal has already been burned. So how do we get it back? And there are things that cannot be restored, ”complained Karina.

