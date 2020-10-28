Resumption of sports activities in public areas of

The city of Salvador has been publicizing collective sports activities in public areas since last Monday (19). The measure applies to beaches, courts, fields and gyms, clubs and other private facilities. On the beaches, the clearance is only valid on the days on which the beaches are also opened, with the exception of weekends.

The city announced that the reopening would be allowed after stabilization in the number of cases of Covid-19 in the capital. But we need to remember that the pandemic is still ongoing and the battle for a vaccine is far from over. It is ideal to follow safety measures such as maintaining social distance in order to avoid contamination by the coronavirus during sports.

For the physical education teacher and multi-professional resident of Family Health, Victor Rocha, the following precautions should be observed: “Distance of at least one and a half meters to two (recommendation of the World Health Organization) from other practitioners using the mask. In this case, you can choose those that are for physical Activities or with lighter fabrics are better suited. Water bottle for personal and exclusive use, avoiding disclosure to third parties and maintaining hygiene habits such as washing your hands with soap or using 70% alcohol and avoiding touching your face if it is not clean. ”In team sports with greater contact, such as football or basketball, where the distance cannot be maintained, the mask must be used.

Care is also important to avoid injury after a long period of sedentary lifestyle or decreased activity during quarantine. The teacher advises, “For those who have been without physical activity for a long time, it is ideal to return with low-intensity or low-impact activities. Even those who have been in regular physical activity before the isolation phase must take these precautionary measures. “

In addition to protecting your health and respecting other practitioners, the mask must also be mandatory. Victor explains that it should be used so that it covers the entire area of ​​the mouth and nose including the chin. And he points out: “At the end of the training session and at home, the mask must be washed (with water and 1 spoonful of chlorine) or, if necessary, thrown away.” It is important to put the mask on correctly so as not to compromise protection when repositioning with your hands. The ideal is to only move it when it needs to be removed or replaced with another, for example when it gets wet.

Even with flexibility, physical activities can be planned for times of less exercise. It is necessary to keep the body active, but always with protection for yourself and for others.

Source: BdF Bahia

Edition: Elen Carvalho