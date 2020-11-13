Retail Analytics Market Share Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020-2026

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report adds 2020-2026 Global Retail Analytics report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Retail analytics uses technologies such as data discovery as well as data mining to develop business-centric insights. Rising adoption of these analytics by various companies in order to develop a summary of their target demographics is further aiding the market expansion. Retailers can easily detect their ideal type of customers as per buying patterns, location, age, and preference using retail analytics. Moreover, it helps in improving inventory management by highlighting products as per the consumer needs and related overhead costs which further assists in minimizing wasted space. Organizations can also use retail analytics to improve their marketing strategies by developing an understanding of consumer buying behavior.

In terms of solution, the training & consulting segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 25% during 2020-2026. Increasing utilization of consulting services in order to develop personalized promotional offers is fueling the segmental growth. Consulting services also help organizations to adapt to changing industrial trends, thereby promoting segmental contribution.

For the record, retail analytics focuses on providing information related to inventory, sales, customers, and other major aspects which aid merchants in taking business centric decisions. Retail analytics process involves various granular fields to develop a broad picture regarding the health and performance of the retail business while elaborating on the areas which need improvement.

As per the function type, merchandising segment held 25% market share in the year 2019 and is presumed to expand significantly during the study period. This function type offers better merchandising strategies and helps in efficient planning, assortment, and negotiations.

Considering the geographical landscape, the retail analytics market in Latin America is set to record a 25% growth rate through 2026, primarily due to rapid commercialization and urbanization and increasing disposable income.

The prominent companies operating in worldwide retail analytics market are TIBCO Software Inc., Teradata Corp., Tableau Software Inc., SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc., Oracle Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Microsoft Corp., Information Builders Inc., IBM Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd, FLIR Systems Inc., Bedrock Analytics Corp., ANGOSS Software corp., Adobe Inc. and 1010data Inc.

Question & Answer: Global Retail Analytics Market

Question 1: Why is retail analytics market witnessing constant global expansion?

Answer: Retail analytics is utilized to aid in better decision making, offers improved service analytics, and helps in operating a business efficiently, which in turn is driving the market growth.

Question 2: What factors are driving the Latin America retail analytics industry?

Answer: Rapid commercialization and urbanization and increasing disposable income are favoring the market scenario in Latin America.

Question 3: Which companies formulate the competitive landscape of retail analytics market?

Answer: The prominent companies operating in worldwide retail analytics market are TIBCO Software Inc., Teradata Corp., Tableau Software Inc., SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc., Oracle Corp. and MicroStrategy Inc. among others.

