Reveal: Forecast Growth with Current Trend 2020 of Electronic Chemicals Market

With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues.

Our study helps to acquire the following:

Long-term and short-term impact of Covid-19 on the market

Cascading impact of Covid-19 on Electronic Chemicals Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem

Understanding the market behaviour Pre- and Post-COVID-19 pandemic

Strategy suggestions to overcome the negative impact or turn the positive impact into an opportunity

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Electronic Chemicals Market

Electronic Chemicals Market is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $35,866.5 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period.

Electronic chemicals are mostly used in manufacturing of electronic components and products. Semiconductor manufacturing, photovoltaic manufacturing and flat panel display manufacturing use electronic chemicals to a huge extent. Electronic chemicals use advanced chemical technologies including, distillation, ion exchange, gas adsorption and filtration, to provide consistently low contaminant levels.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for Electronic Chemicals Market:

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: The switching cost from one supplier to another isprojected to be low.The bargaining power of suppliers is very l ow .

The switching cost from one supplier to another isprojected to be low.The bargaining power of suppliers is very l . Bargaining Power of Consumers: In this market, the concentration of buyers is high. The bargaining power of consumers is high.

The threat of New Entrants: Huge initial investments and continuous development in the products is the biggest challenge. The threat of new entrants is low .

Huge initial investments and continuous development in the products is the biggest challenge. The threat of new entrants is . The threat of Substitutes: This market has numerous alternatives of products;moreover, technology alsooffers high switching costs for clients. The threat of substitutes is high .

This market has numerous alternatives of products;moreover, technology alsooffers high switching costs for clients. The threat of substitutes is . Competitive Rivalry in the Market:The electronic chemicals market has only major players to sell their products and it becomes difficult for small and medium enterprises and local manufacturer to get into the market. Many major players are following several strategies, and product differentiation among them.

The competitive rivalry in the industry is high.

Electronic Chemicals Market Segmentation by Product Type

Atmospheric and Specialty Gases

Photoresist Chemicals

Wet Chemicals & Solvents

Others

Increase in the demand for electronic chemicals from microelectronic semiconductors manufacturer andchip manufacturing industriesis predicted to drive the electronic chemical market growth in the forecast period. The use of the microchips in the manufacturing of mobile phones, integrated circuits and electronic chips is expected to increase the demand for electronic chemicals in the forecast period. Moreover, the technology advancement in electronics sector is predicted to drive the electronic chemicals market growth in the forecast period.

Electronic Chemicals Market Segmentation by Application

Integrated Circuits & Semiconductors

Flat Panel Displays & Light Emitting Diodes

Photovoltaic

Printed Circuit Boards

Others

Stringentgovernment regulations with respect to various chemicals is predicted to be the biggest restraint for the growth of the electronic chemical market in the forecast period. Manygovernments in various countries across the globe have restricted the use of certain chemicals in industries for having adverse effect on the climatic condition, which is predicted to hamperthe growth of market in the forecast period. Moreover, the increase in the disposal of productswith advancements in the new technology is predicted to hinder to the growth of the electronic market in the forecast period.

Atmospheric and specialty gasessegment is predicted to have the maximum share in the forecast period. Atmospheric and specialty gasessegment is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $11,943.5 million with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period. The growth in the manufacturing of semiconductor, LED lights, and flat panel displays is predicted to boost the atmospheric and specialty gases segment in the forecast period.

Integrated circuits & semiconductorssegment is predicted to have the highest share in the forecast period. Integrated circuits &semiconductors segment is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $11,118.6 million with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period. Integrated circuits & semiconductors are used in most applications and the increased use of the circuits & semiconductors is predicted to boost the integrated circuits & semiconductors segment in the forecast period.

Key Player

BASF SE ( ETR: BAS)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd ( TYO: 4005)

Honeywell International, Inc. ( NYSE: HON)

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. ( TYO: 4217)

Air Liquide SA ( EPA: AI)

Merck KGaA

MacDermid, Inc

SIDLEY CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.

Solvay S. A.

North America market is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $10,759.9 millionwith a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period. TheNorth America market is predicted to grow due to the increase in the demand ofelectronic chemicals in various industries to increase their production of electronic appliances and component, which ispredicted to surge the overall market in the region over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific market is predictedto grow by generating a revenue of $9,899.1 million with a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period. Increase in the development of telecommunication and IT and consumer goods where electronic chemicals are used to a large extent is predicted to boost the region market in the forecast period.

