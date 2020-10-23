Review the Rules for Negotiating Nasty Debt

The terms for renegotiating contracts under the Student Finance Fund (Fies) were announced by the Ministry of Education (MEC) on Thursday (22).

According to a decision published in the Federal Official Gazette, students with debts can be considered until the second half of 2017 if they are overdue and unpaid by July 10, 2020.

The measure was foreseen in Law No. 14.024 / 2020, approved in July, which suspended payment of Fies installments until December due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The resolution now regulates the methods of renegotiation and comes into force on November 3rd.

Compliance with the program can be requested from the bank by December 31st and is carried out by means of an addendum to the electronically signed financing agreement.

Nasty-favored students can pay the debt in full in a single installment, with 100% lower interest rates and fines. Payment for those who choose this modality must be made by the last day of this year.

The published rules also allow the debt to be divided into four semi-annual installments by December 31, 2022, with the first installment due in March next year. In this case, the late payment fee reduction will be 60%.

The debit balance can also be paid in 24 monthly installments, with fees reduced by 60% and the first payment set for March 31, 2021.

There is also the option of installing the debt in 145 or 175 monthly installments. However, the reduction in fees for these options is lower at 40% and 25%, respectively. In these cases, the monthly payment is expected to start in January 2021.

However, if the state of public calamity is prolonged, the payment obligation will be suspended in the first month of the year.

It is also important to emphasize that when renegotiating, the monthly installment amount cannot be less than R $ 200. The discounts granted relate only to interest. The collection of contractual debts remains the same.

