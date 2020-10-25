Ricardo Araújo Pereira in isolation after contacting a patient with Covid-19 – a Boil

In prophylactic isolation, after contacting a positive case of Covid-19, Ricardo Araújo Pereira was prevented from securing the broadcast of SIC’s ‘Isto É Gozar com Quem Trabal’, recorded live on Sunday evening, at Villarett Theater in the Villarett Theater Lisbon. Alternatively, the broadcaster decided to invite the comedian to go live on ‘Jornal da Noite’ from home.

Ricardo Araújo Pereira is currently waiting for the result of the screening test for the new coronavirus. The comedian reported on the situation on Friday during the ‘Governo Sombra’ program, which he participated in via video call. “”[Está] Good. I’ve had direct contact with someone who tested positive. There is currently no indication [de que esteja infetado]”, he explained and did not resist comparing himself with Cristiano Ronaldo:” The same can be said about me: this man will expel the animal and the animal does not know who he was dealing with! “.

It is recalled that in early April Ricardo Araújo Pereira and his entire family were quarantined after a family member developed symptoms.