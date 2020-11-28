Riddles About Klimt’s Portrait of a Long Lost Woman

Almost a year ago Gustav Klimt’s “Portrait of a Woman” was rediscovered in a garbage bag. Investigators are still trying to solve the case.

Piacenza (dpa) – An artistic thriller about a painting by Gustav Klimt enters a new phase: almost a year ago, the rediscovery of the work “Portrait of a woman” in a garbage bag made international headlines.

The Ricci Oddi Museum has again presented the portrait of the dark-haired beauty to the public in an Internet presentation. The image now represents part of Piacenza’s identity, said the museum’s president. The work of the Austrian Art Nouveau painter was stolen from the gallery more than two decades ago. There he suddenly appeared again in December 2019 in an overgrown garden building.

Many details of the criminal case are considered mysterious. Even the art world has not yet been able to solve all the secrets of the image of the woman, which was probably created in 1916/17. What happened to the painting between its disappearance in February 1997 and its discovery by Gärtner in 2019 is not yet publicly known. In early 2020, two alleged thieves filed a complaint. The investigation into the act was still ongoing, a museum spokeswoman said shortly before the new unveiling.

According to the gallery, art experts are still on the trail of another enigma: Gustav Klimt (1862-1918) only painted a younger girl in 1910. It was shown in Dresden in 1912 under the title “Backfisch”. Some time before his death, the artist painted the painting with the current woman. Experts are still looking for the reason for this. During this phase, Klimt created a series of portraits of women.

A novel about the work of art and its history was recently published in Italy: “Klimt’s Model” (for example: Klimt’s Model) is the title of Gabriele Dadati’s book. As all museums and galleries in the country are closed due to the crown pandemic, you initially cannot see the “portrait of a woman” up close as a visitor.