Ride Sharing Market Recent Analysis of Industry Trends and Technological Improvements | ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd., Lyft Inc., Volkswagen

Global Ride Sharing Market was valued at an estimated USD 60.88 billion in 2018; this value is expected to grow to USD 257.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits associated with the adoption of ride sharing, such as reduction in carbon emissions, cost benefits and ease of travel.

This market report also identifies ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd., Lyft Inc., Volkswagen AG, Gett, TomTom International BV., Grab, Aptiv, BlaBlaCar, DENSO CORPORATION, Waymo LLC, car2go NA LLC, Mobileye, Maxi Mobility S.L., Taxify OÜ, Ridecell Inc, GoGet Carshare, Careem and Easy Taxi Serviços LTDA as some of the world’s leading Ride Sharing companies.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold everyday with severe impact on people, communities, and businesses. The growth in several industries will be impacted significantly while numerous other markets may remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Major Segmentation: Ride Sharing Market

By Type Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Car Sharing Corporate Car Sharing

By Service Type E-Hailing Car Rental Car Sharing Station-Based Mobility

By Vehicle Type Compressed Natural Gas/Liquefied Petroleum Gas (CNG/LPG)Vehicles Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles Electric Vehicles (EV) Micro-Mobility Vehicles Bike/Bicycle Scooter Others

By Data Service Navigation Information Service Payment Service Others

By Distance Long Distance Short Distance



Pre as well as post COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Global Ride Sharing Market: Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the market has been conducted across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Americas. In MEA, the market has been assessed in GCC countries and Africa. In APAC, countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, among others are covered. In the report, the Europe market has been segmented into Western and Eastern Europe. In West Europe, countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK were under the spotlight. The Americas market has been segmented into Latin America and North America. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are covered.

Chapter 1, to describe Ride Sharing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyse the top manufacturers of Ride Sharing , with sales, revenue, and price of Ride Sharing

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Ride Sharing , for each region,

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8, to analyse the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions

Chapter 9 and 10, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application

Chapter 11, Ride Sharing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13, to describe Ride Sharing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

