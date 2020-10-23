Rio Electoral Justice casts Lindbergh’s candidacy

The electoral judge of Rio de Janeiro accepted an application from the Public Electoral Ministry (MPE) and on Thursday (22) rejected the candidacy of ex-Senator Lindbergh Farias (PT) to the city council of the capital. The complaint was based on the candidate’s 2019 conviction by the Rio Court of Justice for administrative improbability. The candidate appealed the decision and continues his campaign.

Last year’s conviction is related to the time he was mayor of Nova Iguaçu (RJ) between 2005 and 2010. According to the complaint, when Lindbergh ran for re-election in 2008, he was distributing milk in boxes and savings accounts. Sales control with its management logo and the words “Mayor Lindbergh Farias”.

Last Thursday night (22), the candidate and former senator affirmed in a note that the decision of the Rio electoral judge “is in absolute confrontation with the position of the Supreme Electoral Court [TSE]”According to him, the TSE confirmed as early as 2020 that the requirements for damage to public property and unauthorized enrichment are necessary for the existence of an inadmissibility.

“The prosecution has not even filed a motion for alleged unauthorized enrichment in court, so there can be no inadmissibility. This is a conviction for alleged personal promotion, for using a trademark (a” sun “) on my management as mayor of the community Nova Iguaçu, with the hypothesis of damage to the wallet or a far less illegal enrichment being expressly ruled out by the Rio de Janeiro court, “said Lindbergh.

The Labor Party candidate also said he would continue camping as the main allegations of his defense were not analyzed by the electoral judiciary. He also said he had already appealed to the Regional Electoral Court (TRE) and was certain the case would be analyzed according to the current position of the TSE, the highest court in the decision.

“I am very calm with the approval of the registration of my candidacy. Unfortunately, this attitude is repeated. In 2018 we also had an application for a similar challenge and our registration was unanimously approved by the TRE,” concluded the former senator.

