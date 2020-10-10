Rio’s state network partially returns to class on the 19th

The return to teaching in the state school system in Rio will take place on October 19th. The announcement was made on Friday morning (9) by the state government. The return will initially only take place for pupils in the 3rd school year and the fourth phase of youth and adult education (EJA).

According to the government, the return of the 3rd grade is such that students will not be harmed further on the National High School Exam (Enem) scheduled for Jan. 17. It is estimated that just over 120,000 students will be returning to the classrooms by this time.

According to O Dia, Secretary of State for Education Comte Bittencourt confirmed the gap in learning from students from the state network who did not have adequate online monitoring. According to him, it is not possible “to solve in 35 days what was not done in 180”.

“We won’t be able to reinvent anything extraordinary. This calendar will be released on Tuesday. We won’t magically think that we will recover in 35 days, which was not done in 180 days. But I trust the educators of the state of Rio who know that.” I need needs that exist, “he said.

Students who are uncomfortable this year can go to 3rd grade of high school next year. The return for the other series is not planned for this year.

Testing

According to the Secretariat for State and Education (SEEDUC), staff members who are part of vulnerable groups in Covid-19, such as immunocompromised people, people aged 60 and over who suffer from chronic diseases, do not have to return to classroom teaching. pregnant and puerperium women.

The Secretariat also announced that more than 30,000 rapid tests (Igm / IgG) will be made available upon resumption in a partnership between the Ministries of Health and Education. The exam is only held for professionals who must return to class in 2020. The exam is not compulsory.

Examination of teachers should be done in community health units closest to schools or professionals’ homes. A new solution with test pages and other guidelines will be released next week.

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Jaqueline Deister