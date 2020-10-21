Rises to 18 people infected with Covid-19 in Belmonte’s house – Society

The number of people who tested positive for the new coronavirus at Lar da Santa Casa da Misericórdia in Belmonte rose from seven to 18, with one case of a child occurring in kindergarten, the facility said on Wednesday.

“Register at this moment [quarta-feira], 18 infected with covid-19, nine of whom are users and nine are employees. There is also a case of a child who tested positive and for this reason the kindergarten was closed, “reads a statement signed by Misericórdia de Belmonte provider, José Figueiredo.

This facility in the Castelo Branco district claims that two infected users will be hospitalized and that the rest are in a “stable clinical situation and isolated in an area suitable for this purpose”.

According to this, users are isolated “with constant monitoring and supervision by the care team”.

In addition, the information states: “Workers’ working hours have been adjusted to ensure the service and well-being of all older people.”

With regard to the childhood component, it is stated that “there are no symptomatic cases, neither in employees nor in children of all origins”.

Also on Monday, Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Belmonte announced in a statement that six users and one employee were infected. These situations were identified following a series of tests the Belmonte Chamber promoted in local institutions after cases emerged in the community.

