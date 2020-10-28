Risk of restriction and closure of borders. The Portuguese Embassy recommends the immediate return from Italy – Executive Digest

The Portuguese embassy in Italy recommended that the Portuguese who are in the country temporarily “quickly” return to Portugal because “the number of infections from Covid-19 has increased dramatically” and the development of the pandemic is unpredictable. this Tuesday on the embassy website.

“Given the volatility of the current context and the risk of a sudden return to widespread restriction, border closure and suspension of flights between European countries, the Embassy advises Portuguese citizens staying in Italy on temporary stays, including tourists and students in exchange programs, to return to Portugal quickly, at the risk of being stranded on Italian territory without the chance of benefiting from the support of local or national authorities, ”warns the embassy.

Last Thursday, I had already advised against traveling to the country. “It should be considered carefully at this stage to make non-essential trips to Italy, including tourism, that are not recommended,” warned the embassy.

The Italian authorities have decided on a state of emergency until January 31 of next year to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

As of October 8, 2020, the use of a mask indoors outdoors is mandatory across Italy. Anyone who does not adhere to it risks a fine of between 400 and 1000 euros.

The curfew has also been introduced in the Lombardy, Campania and Lazio regions, including their respective capitals Milan, Naples and Rome.

Since the pandemic began, the country has reported 542,789 cases and 37,479 deaths from Covid-19.