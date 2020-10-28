RJ calls for a new postponement of the redistribution ruling

The state of Rio de Janeiro is trying again to postpone the discussion on the reallocation of license fees before the Supreme Court (STF). On Tuesday afternoon (27), the President of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj), Deputy Zeidan (PT), Deputy André Ceciliano (PT) and Acting Governor Claudio Castro (PSC) will meet with the Supreme President, Minister Luiz Fux to request the postponement of the vote on Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) 4917.

Also read: “The royalty law may be the last part of RJ’s financial coffin,” says the economist

The STF process is scheduled for December 3rd. The decision to postpone lies with the STF mediation chamber and is still being analyzed.

“We have left this audience excited about the president [do STF] who has proven to be a very conciliatory minister to follow up what started with Minister Dias Tofoli last year. The state of Rio de Janeiro and the other producers deserve this attention from the Supreme Court, “said Congresswoman Zeidan on her Instagram account after the meeting ended.

This is the second time this year that the request has been made to defer the process. Another meeting was scheduled for April this year and was postponed after the plenary accepted the justification that negotiations on possible agreements between producing and non-producing states and communities had stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ADI 4917 is one of the measures that challenges the rules for redistributing oil charges domestically – which is having a huge impact on the collection of resources in the state of Rio. As Brasil de Fato reported a few months ago, only in Rio, the change in redistribution can jeopardize up to 40% of the state’s revenue and 80% of the state’s municipalities.

The deputy André Ceciliano argued to the press that the payment of license fees is not a benefit, but a compensation for environmental risks that have to be paid to producing states and communities.

“We’ll make the case for Rio, show the numbers and explain where the royalties went in 2019. RioPrevidência receives 83% of these resources from the state. The rest finances public safety and the payment of national debt. Add to this the resources transferred to communities, which are fundamental to maintaining public services such as health and education, ”he said.

Licensing Act

The discussion about royalty redistribution has been slow for years. The so-called license fee law, Law No. 12.734 / 2012, was approved in 2013 by the then President Dilma Rousseff (PT). Until then, the producing states and communities received most of this cake as compensation for possible environmental damage caused by oil exploration. The law would distribute the funds raised to all states and municipalities of the federal government, including those that do not produce oil.

In the same year, the rapporteur on the matter, Minister Cármen Lúcia, issued an injunction in favor of ADI 4917, submitted by the then Governor of Rio de Janeiro, Sérgio Cabral (MDB), which aimed to validate the validity of the law on suspend royalties. With the decision, Law No. 9,478 of 1997 has remained in force since then.

The minister’s decision argues that a change in the rules regarding the regime of participation in the results of oil or gas exploration or compensation for exploration without a change in the constitution of the tax system would undermine the fragile national federation balance and disrupt the corporate financial system of federated companies .

A judgment on this topic in the STF was planned for November 2019, but was postponed precisely because of the lack of consensus between oil-producing and non-producing countries. On that occasion, Minister Carmen Lúcia confirmed that the trial would be “irrevocable” on April 29 this year. In February, the governors met with Dias Toffoli to discuss the matter. A working group to obtain the agreement was set up, but discussions have not progressed since then.

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Mariana Pitasse