RJ: Civil Defense will assess whether Bonsucesso Hospital did this

The civil defense of Rio de Janeiro announced that it will conduct an inspection last Tuesday in the building of the Federal Hospital of Bonsucesso (HFB) in the north zone affected by the fire (27). The aim is to check whether the property poses a structural risk.

However, the inspection can only be carried out after the site has been cleared by the fire brigade, who worked more than 24 hours after the flames.

The risks for the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital are not new. The newspaper O Dia reported last Tuesday (27) that the secretary of civil defense and fire brigade general, Leandro Monteiro, stated that the hospital had two reports and two reports of violations by firefighters and no had a company survey certificate.

Also read: Rio calls for another postponement of the ruling on the redistribution of royalties in the STF

A survey by Associação Contas Abertas also shows that the unit’s spending has decreased by 40% from R $ 218 million to R $ 131 million per year since 2010, which may have had an impact on the unit’s security investments. The reason for the fire is not yet known, the federal police opened an investigation to investigate the circumstances.

The victims

As of Wednesday morning (28), three hospital patients were confirmed to have died when they were transferred from the unit after the fire. The victims are two women who were hospitalized in severe condition with Covid-19 and a man who was treated for a bacterial infection.

Throughout Tuesday evening (27) health professionals worked to move patients to other units. According to the hospital, 179 patients have been referred, 37 have been discharged and 11 are awaiting transfer.

HFB is the largest public hospital in the state of Rio de Janeiro in terms of general monthly visits. The department has approximately 15,000 outpatient consultations, 1.3,000 hospital stays, 1.2,000 emergency visits, and 120,000 laboratory tests and five thousand imaging tests.

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Mariana Pitasse