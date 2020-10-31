RJ Justice sentenced the judge to pay compensation for it

The Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice (TJ-RJ) ordered Judge Marília Castro Neves to pay moral damages to the family of ex-councilor Marielle Franco (Psol), who was murdered two years ago.

Also read: Article | Shall we talk about black writers?

The decision was made on the basis of a lawsuit brought by Marielle’s family following comments by the judge on social media against the memory of the former councilor days after her murder. The judge said the councilor was “elected for drug trafficking” and “engaged to bandits”.

Marielle’s sister Anielle Franco celebrated the decision on Twitter. “The judge who said my sister was involved in bandits was convicted of moral harm and has to pay compensation to our family. It’s the minimum, but it doesn’t pay if my sister’s story is misrepresented days after her murder, ”he said.

“You wanted to kill my sister twice. But we will not allow it! We will spend the rest of our lives defending memory, ”he added. Hello

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Mariana Pitasse