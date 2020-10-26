Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market 2026 Overview, Applications, Dynamics, Companies, Growth, Types, Regions

Selbyville, Delaware, The Global Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Global Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 999.4 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.0% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Drug testing devices are used to analyze biological samples such as blood, hair & urine etc., to diagnose the existence of drug abuse or its metabolites in patient’s body. Broad drug and alcohol testing portfolio involve of rapid analyzer-based tests, immunoassay reagents, laboratory tests, and visual-read screening devices. These testing can help law enforcement agencies to test suspicious drivers from drug and alcohol intake, and quickly get them off the road. As the incidences of deaths caused due to drink and drive scenarios is an alarming rate of concern for government authorities worldwide. Rise in usage of drugs and alcohol among youth and elderly population, overconsumption of prescribed drugs and the enforcement of stringent laws mandating for drug testing are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

According to the World Drug Report 2019 released by UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime), there were around 35 million people suffer from drug use disorders around the world, while only 1 in 7 people receive treatment. Similarly, as per the World Drug Report 2017, the UNODC claims that almost 29.5 million people suffer from drug use disorders around the world. This, in turn, is anticipated to accelerate the demand of Roadside Drug Testing Devices around the world. However, ban on alcohol consumption in Islamic countries and prohibition of workplace drug testing in some countries are the few factors expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Roadside Drug Testing Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising consumption of illicit drugs, along with the high availability of government funding to curb drug abuse in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to increasing cases of accidents due to overconsumption of drugs and rising availability of public and private funding towards the production of drugs testing device in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AK GlobalTech Corporation.

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp

BACtrack, Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

EnviteC

Intoximeters

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

MangalIndia, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Breathalyzer

Intoxilyzer

By Substances:

Drugs

Alcohol

By Sample Type:

Saliva

Sweat

Urine

Others

By End-Users:

Highway Police

Drug Enforcement Agencies

Others

