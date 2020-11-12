Robot End-Effector Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Global robot end-effector market is anticipated to expand at a considerable rate in the coming years, owing to the advent of the 4th industrial revolution, or industry 4.0, in the manufacturing industry. This includes technological trends such as automation, IoT, big data, cyber-physical systems, and cloud robotics.

Automation plays a key role in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry to advance the technology’s industrialization. For instance, U.K.-based Renishaw has recently collaborated with Additive Automations to enhance the degree of automation in post-processing metals. Under the joint project known as SALSA (Separation of Additive-Layer Supports by Automation), the two companies seek to integrate advanced collaborative robots to extensively automate the removal process, which will lower the average cost per unit by 25%, making metal AM highly viable for large-volume production.

Robotic systems will incorporate computational & decision-making powers via the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, which help drive production and increase efficiency.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4286

Call for assistant robots in routine life is progressing rapidly and helping robot end-effector market to grow. The number of domestic household robots has been expected to rise to 31 million between 2016-2019 globally. The advancements are empowering substantially capable end-effectors like five-finger humanoid robot hand to assist in domestic works. The sales value of robots that trim lawns, clean swimming pools, and floors, is expected to grow to about $13 billion in the coming period. In the upcoming years, floor and vacuum cleaning robots will continue to garner a lion’s share of units sold for household works. Sales of such robots will rise from 3.6 million to almost 30 million units within 2016-2019. Floor and vacuum cleaning robots account for 96% of domestic robot sales.

In entertainment, the overall number of remote-controlled multi-media robots, personal edutainment robots, and toy robots amounted to 1.7 million units in 2015. These robots are forecast to grow to 11 million units between 2016-2019. Hobby and toy robots account for 70% of the share in entertainment segment.

Such huge contributions by domestic and entertainment robots are going to help robot end-effector market to gain traction over 2019-2025.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Robot End-Effector Market. They are as follows:

ABB, Applied Robotics, ATI Industrial Automation, Bastian Solutions, Inc., DESTACO, FIPA, KUKA Robotics, OnRobot A/S, Piab AB, RAD, Robot System Products, Robotiq, SAKE Robotics, Schmalz, Schunk, SMC Corporation of America, Soft Robotics, Inc., Staubli International AG, Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co. KG

Europe is predicted to be one of the top regions in the robot end-effector industry with the region’s inclination towards automation technologies in manufacturing. The region is observing the surging use of robots in agriculture, logistics, underwater, automotive, and other applications. Its most automated country is Germany, ranking third globally with 309 units of robots.

In 2016, in Europe, out of total of robot sales, the operational stock and annual supply of industrial robots had a share of 41% and 36% respectively. Robot investments have notably increased by 19% to 7,700 units in Italy. The French robot sector was up by 16% at around 4,900 units. In Spain, sales of industrial robots further increased to a new peak of 4,200 units.

Europe currently accounts for almost 32% of the global robot sector surging the revenue growth of robot end-effector market. The region is anticipated to register similar growth patterns in the times to come.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/4286

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Robot End-Effector Market, By Product (Revenue, Shipment)

4.1. Key trends by product

4.2. Grippers

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.3. Suction cups

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.4. Tool changers

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.5. Welding guns

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

Chapter 5. Robot End-Effector Market, By Application (Revenue, Shipment)

5.1. Key trends by application

5.2. Assembly

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.3. Material Handling

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.4. Welding

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.5. Painting

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

Chapter 6. Robot End-effector Market, By End -use (Revenue, Shipment)

6.1. Key trends by end-use

6.2. Automotive

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

6.3. Metals & machinery

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

6.4. Plastics

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

6.5. Food & beverage

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

6.6. Electrical & electronics

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/robot-end-effector-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com